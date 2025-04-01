Cannabis Control Division April 2025 Newsletter

On March 6, 2025, the FDA issued a warning about Pico IV Inc., an intravenous CBD supplement. The FDA stated:

“’Pico IV’ product is especially concerning from a public health perspective because injectable drug products can pose risks of serious harm to users. Injectable products are delivered directly into the body and therefore bypass some of the body’s key defenses against toxins and microorganisms that can lead to serious and life-threatening conditions.”

For further information click on the link below: