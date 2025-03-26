ABCD Announces 2025 ‘Alcohol Responsibility Matters’ Scholarship Winners

Helena – Montana’s Department of Revenue (DOR) Alcoholic Beverage Control Division (ABCD) is a member of the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association (NABCA) and received an alcohol education grant from this organization. NABCA’s mission is to support member jurisdictions in their efforts to protect public health and safety and ensure responsible and efficient systems for beverage alcohol distribution and sales.

ABCD is pleased to announce its second year in awarding five, one-time, $2,000 scholarships to Montana students who came up with an essay and design dedicated to the question: What does “Alcohol Responsibility Matters” mean to you and your community? This opportunity was for all Montana high school seniors who were willing to take the time to write a brief essay about what the message meant to them and with an original design idea. To receive the scholarship, students must attend a Montana post-secondary school/apprentice program/certificate institute of higher learning after graduation (including homeschooled students). 55 qualified submissions were received by the deadline.

Congratulations to the following 2025 winners!

Rina Gottula, Shepard, MT

Mara Murer, Libby, MT

Gabriel Hull, Bozeman, MT

Luis Spotted Eagle, Cut Bank, MT

Braedon Ferris, Thompson Falls, MT

Their designs may be used on materials for alcoholic beverage establishments and billboards in high-traffic areas across Montana to promote the importance of responsible alcohol consumption. The billboards will have a consistent theme centered on Montana, with the tagline “Alcohol Responsibility Matters” and the ABCD-designed logo, along with the student’s original artwork. ABCD hopes to provide community-centered messages that remind individuals 21 and over of the importance of being responsible when consuming alcohol. This will support the overall theme of ABCD Alcohol Responsibility Matters resources for licensees and the public.

For more information about the scholarship, please go to the ABCD’s scholarship page or contact the ABCD Outreach and Education Unit at dorabcd-o&e@mt.gov.