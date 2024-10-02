Good Dad Act Committee Gains Momentum in Advocating for Fathers' Rights Across the United States

Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings, Good Dad Act Committee Chair #1 Best Seller on Amazon Ethan's Good Dad Act Vice President Kamala Harris and Ethan Jennings Ethan and his Dad Amazon #1 Top Seller - Child Advocacy genre

The Good Dad Act is a historic legislation that gives fathers equal rights to their children and is being adopted nationwide.

Its time for all Good Dads to Step Up and take our rightful place under the law to Father our children without interference and the unnecessary complications of parental alienation.” — Dr hc Bernard Wh Jennings

ST PAUL, MN, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Good Dad Act Committee is proud to announce significant progress in its mission to advocate for fathers' rights across the United States. In a recent development, the committee has submitted a proposal to Senate President Bobby Joe Champions in Minnesota and Representative Amos O'Neal of the 94th District of Michigan, bringing the total number of states engaged in the initiative to 15 and counting.

The Good Dad Act Committee, founded by Dr. hc Bernard Wh Jennings, has been dedicated to promoting the importance of fatherhood and supporting fathers in their roles as caregivers and providers. Through grassroots efforts and strategic partnerships, the committee has been able to raise awareness and drive positive change in legislation that impacts fathers and families.

In a recent article published on Good Men Project, the story of how one father turned personal heartbreak into a nationwide movement has captured the attention of readers and inspired many to join the cause. The article highlights the passion and dedication of individuals involved in the Good Dad Act, showcasing the impact that a single person can have in creating positive change for fathers and families.

As the Good Dad Act Committee continues to expand its reach and influence, it remains committed to advocating for policies that support fathers' rights, promote healthy family dynamics, and strengthen communities across the nation. With each new state that joins the movement, the committee moves closer to achieving its vision of a society where every father is valued, respected, and supported in their important role. Fathers can now get consultation to help them navigate their issues to connect and re-connect with their alienated child(ren). The Good Dad Act Committee meets every Tuesday evening at 8pm on Google Meet. It is a free meeting with special guests like Tina Stanford a prominent family law attorney in the State of Georgia. Tina Stanford, Esq will be a guest speaker on Tuesday, October 8th to talk to fathers all around the country about their struggles and successes in reconnecting with their kids. Thanks to the Good Dad Act many Dads now have 50/50 timesharing. The proposal for the legislation has been submitted to To get the link to attend the meeting go to: www.GoodDadAct.com

For more information on the Good Dad Act and how the Good Dad Act legislation came about and how it has affected Dads and their children and how you can get involved, please visit www.EthansGoodDadAct.com.

Author & Motivational Change Agent, Les Brown Endorses the Good Dad Act

