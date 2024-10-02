RoofersCoffeeShop® announces enhanced and more robust Spanish offerings

Spanish content is now on a dedicated section of the RCS website sponsored by SRS Distribution Para Latinos.

SISTERS, OR, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- RoofersCoffeeShop, the award-winning place where the industry meets for technology, information and everyday business, has made their Spanish offerings more robust. This dedicated section of the website , sponsored by SRS Distribution Para Latinos , initially launched in 2018 for Spanish-speaking members of the roofing industry to help provide relevant content, build community and highlight Latino roofing professionals.“We celebrate the Latino market every day on The Coffee Shops and are thrilled to deliver enhanced and dedicated content for the Spanish-speaking members of the industry. It is our goal to deliver information for business and roofing success,” said Heidi J. Ellsworth, president of The Coffee Shops. “We are proud to have SRS Distribution Para Latinos sponsor this section of RCS. They have always believed in the power of sharing relevant content to help the Spanish-speaking community grow.”RoofersCoffeeShop has engaged Spanish-content developers and writers to ensure that content is consistently published and meets the needs of the Latino roofing community. The enhancement includes a new podcast that will feature discussions about topics that are important to this growing audience. Almuerzo y Aprendizaje is the new educational series that provides educational opportunities in 30-minute on-demand videos that include a discussion guide and a quiz that upon completion will issue a certificate to the individual.The dedicated Spanish section can be found on RoofersCoffeeShop’s top navigation level. It is a great resource to find podcasts, articles, project profiles and much more, all in Spanish.About RoofersCoffeeShopAs an award-winning website and online community, RoofersCoffeeShop is committed to being a roofing professional advocate by supplying consistent information, education and communication avenues for all roofing professionals, and especially contractors, while promoting the positive growth, education and success of the roofing industry overall. Visitors to the site continue to find excellent opportunities for sharing information while participating in important ongoing conversations concerning new technologies, safety and the overall roofing trade. From the rooftop to the board room, RoofersCoffeeShop.com is “Where the Industry Meets!” For more information, visit www.rooferscoffeeshop.com About SRS Distribution Para LatinosThe primary mission of SRS Para Latinos is to be the first choice in distribution for the Latino and Spanish-speaking contractor community in the United States. We provide a collaborative environment that allows for building business relationships, offering training, fostering exchanges and driving the growth of the Latino construction community. SRS Para Latinos is committed to the success of our clients. For more information, visit www.srsdistribution.com/en/srs-para-latinos/

