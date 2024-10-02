Legislation Expands Health Care Access for Pregnancies

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to expand coverage for women’s health during and after pregnancy. This bill signing builds on Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting maternal health, including securing first-in-the-nation paid prenatal leave, expanding access to doula services, and making prenatal care more affordable for New Yorkers.

"We've taken another significant step towards ensuring that every expectant mother in our state has access to healthcare without barriers or delays,” Governor Hochul said. “This legislation underscores the commitment to making New York a leader in maternal health care and providing families with the support they deserve.”

Legislation S.201/A2656 permits pregnant women to enroll in health insurance policies at any time without penalty. The legislation prohibits commercial health maintenance organizations from charging fees for special enrollment due to pregnancy.

State Senator Cordell Cleare said, “My bill represents a vital step toward improving maternal health by ensuring that pregnant individuals can access health insurance without penalty. Removing barriers to enrollment, empower women to prioritize their health and well-being during this crucial time, essential for positive pregnancy outcomes. I am thrilled that the Senate and Assembly unanimously approved this legislation, and that the governor is signing it into law.”

Assemblymember Latrice M. Walker said, “I am the proud Assembly sponsor of A.2656, which will allow pregnant women to enroll in the state’s health exchange at any time without penalty. The signing of this bill is important to me as a mother and sends a clear message to all New Yorkers that the state is committed to combating increasing mortality rates in America, especially among Black women. Thank you to my colleagues and to Gov. Kathy Hochul for their leadership in the effort to improve maternal outcomes in New York State. Pregnancy is a time for joy and optimism, not for anxiety over access to healthcare.”

Legislation S.1965-A/A.3865-A requires commercial health insurers in New York State to cover prenatal vitamins when prescribed by a health care practitioner.

State Senator Joseph P. Addabbo Jr. said, “This legislation is an important measure that ensures prenatal vitamins are covered by commercial health insurers, providing crucial support for expectant mothers. I'm appreciative for Governor Hochul's support in signing this bill, which will keep New York as a leader in maternal health care, making significant strides to improve access and affordability for all families. Together, we can create a healthier future for our children and support the well-being of mothers across our state.”

Assemblymember Aileen M. Gunther, “This bill highlights a key focus of my tenure as an elected official: improving women's health care. It has been a goal of mine since my days working as a nurse. The passage of this bill, which requires commercial health insurers in New York to cover prenatal vitamins, demonstrates that my colleagues in both legislative houses and the Governor share this priority. The nine months leading up to the birth of a child are critical for families, and as a state, our emphasis should be on ensuring that mothers and families have the resources they need. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her support in getting this passed, and I hope we continue to prioritize maternal health care so that every family can experience the blessing of having a child.”

Legislation S.6674-A/A.7790-A expands insurance coverage requirements for human donor milk to outpatient settings.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “New parents, particularly those of premature children, face enough difficulties as it is, accessing breast milk to keep their children healthy should be the least of their concerns. Unfortunately that is not currently the case and it's why Assemblymember Solages and I passed the bill to expand insurance coverage requirements for human donor milk and remove the requirement for coverage only during inpatient use (S.6674A). Whether it is mothers who are having difficulty breastfeeding or same sex couples, like my husband David and I, who are not able to traditionally breastfeed their children, all parents should be able to give their children the nutrients they need without having to worry about the cost. I’m grateful to Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins for always prioritizing the health of our children and to Governor Hochul for living up to her reputation as ‘New York's first Mom Governor’ and signing this bill into law.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “I am grateful for Governor Hochul's leadership in signing this important legislation, ensuring that families across New York have access to life-saving resources like human donor milk. As we advance our efforts to combat infant mortality and improve maternal health, expanding insurance coverage for donor milk is a crucial step. This legislation guarantees that vulnerable newborns, especially those in neonatal intensive care, receive the essential nutrition they need. Together, we are building on the progress made to address disparities in infant care and provide every child with the healthiest start possible.”

Governor Hochul signed this legislation building on the state’s commitment to maternal health care. New York is now the first state in the nation to create a paid family leave program for prenatal care. Under Governor Hochul’s leadership New York has also made prenatal care more affordable for over a million low-income residents by eliminating out-of-pocket costs for certain pregnancy-related benefits for New Yorkers on the Essential Plan or Qualified Health Plans. Governor Hochul also directed State Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald to issue a standing order which will expand access to much-needed doula services for birthing parents across the state. The standing order was issued on June 10, 2024.