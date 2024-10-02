Attorney General Jackley Warms Consumers Of Hurricane Helene Scams

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley warns South Dakotans about money donation scams involving relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Helene.

“Unscrupulous scammers always use disasters like this to deceive people who want to help,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division encourages people to only donate to reputable organizations that are actually raising funds for this disaster.”

People who are asked to donate should consider these tips:

*** Only give money to a legitimate relief organization such as the Red Cross.

*** Organizations, including government agencies, do not ask for money by telephone or on the internet.

*** Do not click onto pop-up messages that appear on computers or text messages on telephones from unknown sources.

*** Talk to someone you can trust before you provide money or personal information to someone who contacts you.

*** Check and double check email addresses if they are asking you to send money.

*** If the caller represents a business or government agency, don’t trust the telephone number they give you. Hang up and call the organization’s office.

*** Treat calls or emails demanding immediate action with suspicion.

*** Do not give into high pressured sales tactics.

*** Do not provide financial or personal information over the phone or via the internet.

Consumers who believe they may have been a victim of any type of scam should contact the Attorney General’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division at 1-800-300-1986 or at https://consumer.sd.gov/.

-30-