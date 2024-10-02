Milwaukee Fire Department Implements Innovative Technology to Enhance Firefighter Safety

Tech Rollout at the MFD

Milwaukee Fire Department Chief Lipski is rolling out 50 units of advanced location tracking tech from Ascent Integrated Tech to enhance firefighter safety.

Chief Lipski was the first Metro Fire Department that we spoke with, and his leadership and commitment to innovation have been instrumental to our success.” — Paul Couston, CEO

MILWAUKEE , WI, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ascent Integrated Tech is proud to announce a major deployment of its on-scene accountability technology with the Milwaukee Fire Department. This deployment, driven by the leadership of Fire Chief Aaron Lipski, represents a significant step forward in enhancing firefighter safety and operational effectiveness.Fire Chief Lipski has served the City of Milwaukee for over 25 years. He joined as a 4th generation Milwaukee Firefighter and has served as Fire Chief since 2021. In August, he was awarded Fire Chief of the Year by the International Association of Fire Chiefs- Great Lakes Division. He also serves as the President of the Wisconsin Fire Chief Association . This relationship began three years ago during one of Ascent's first conversations with a fire chief and has since evolved into a key partnership, culminating in Milwaukee becoming the site of Ascent’s first major deployment in a large metro area.“Chief Lipski was the first Metro Fire Department that we spoke with, and his leadership and commitment to innovation have been instrumental to our success,” said Paul Couston, CEO of Ascent Integrated Tech. “His dedication to leveraging technology to enhance safety and accountability for first responders aligns perfectly with our mission, and we’re honored to work alongside such an incredible leader.“The deployment of Ascent’s technology will equip Milwaukee Incident Command with real-time location tracking and on-scene accountability, providing crucial insights that enhance situational awareness and decision-making during emergencies. Built on the Team Awareness Kit (TAK)—a platform currently utilized by the military—this technology ensures robust and reliable performance while seamlessly integrating with existing systems for smooth implementation. Recently, Ascent Integrated Tech demonstrated this innovative technology at the Republican National Convention (RNC), highlighting its capability to enhance public safety in high-stakes environments. Furthermore, burn tests conducted across the U.S. have proven the reliability and effectiveness of our technology under real-world conditions. The Milwaukee Fire Department’s adoption of this solution sets a new standard for innovation and cooperation in the fire service, both locally and nationwide.About Ascent Integrated TechAscent enhances the safety and operational efficiency of first responders and military personnel by providing leadership with real-time visibility into their team's location. Founded four years ago at the Illinois Fire Service Institute in Champaign, IL, Ascent's technology is now deployed with seven fire departments across the U.S. and is actively pursuing partnerships with the Air Force.About the Milwaukee Fire DepartmentThe Milwaukee Fire Department, also known as the MFD, was established January 1, 1875. The department consists of 30 Fire Stations, 30 Engines, 8 Trucks, 13 Paramedic Units, 6 Battalion Chiefs, 2 Heavy Rescues, Dive Rescue and the Trident fireboat. The department, currently under the leadership of Chief Aaron D. Lipski, is the primary fire suppression, prevention, rescue and emergency medical service for the City of Milwaukee. Lipski has been serving the department as fire chief since June of 2021.

