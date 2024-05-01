Ascent Integrated Tech Showcases Indoor Firefighter Tracking Across the U.S.- Next Destination: Washington D.C.
Ascent invites East Coast fire departments to our demo on June 10th, from 9:00am - 11:00am (EDT) to experience our advanced fire tracking technology firsthand.CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ascent Integrated Tech launched our U.S. roadshow at the Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy (NIPSTA) and has since made impactful stops in California, and Wisconsin. We are excited to announce that our next showcase will be in Washington D.C., inviting regional fire departments to join us on June 10th from 9:00 am to 11:00 am (EDT) at the DC Fire and EMS Training Academy.
At the upcoming D.C. event, firefighters and first responders will be able to witness firsthand how Ascent's technology operates. Our tracking modules will attach onto firefighter gear as they navigate through different drills within the burn structure. These modules monitor their location and elevation in real-time, providing a detailed 3D map of their movements for post-incident analysis.
This traveling demo is an excellent opportunity for fire professionals to discover the practical benefits of advanced indoor tracking and location-based services in live fire scenarios. Ascent's technology, which has earned the top award in the First Responder Smart Tracking Challenge (FRST) organized by Indiana University's Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab (CTIL), is making significant strides in enhancing safety and operational efficiency across the nation, with product currently deployed with departments across the Midwest.
Fire departments interested in this innovative technology and our future demonstrations are encouraged to reserve their spots early. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.
Hannah J Fredrick
Ascent Integrated Tech
+1 217-714-4090
email us here