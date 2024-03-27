Shaving Seconds, Saving Lives- Ascent Integrated Tech To Demonstrate Reduced RIT Time through Location Monitoring
Ascent is inviting fire departments across California to join us April 23rd from 9:00am to 12:00pm in the city of Oceanside to witness fire tracking tech live.CHICAGO , ILLINOIS , UNITED STATES, March 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful demonstration at the Northeastern Illinois Public Safety Training Academy (NIPSTA), Ascent Integrated Tech is excited to continue our live demonstration series in California at the City of Oceanside Fire Department Training Center on April 23rd, from 9:00am to 12:00pm (PT). Our recent Chicagoland demonstration received positive feedback regarding the substantial reduction in Rapid Intervention Team (RIT) response times enabled by our technology.
Firefighters and first responders from all over California are invited to attend this live burn event. Participants will see firsthand Ascent’s tracking technology in action – designed to create new operational insights that improve decision making for firefighters. During the demo, firefighters will be equipped with Ascent’s tracking modules, which monitor their location and elevation in real-time and generate a comprehensive 3D map of their movements for post-incident analysis.
This event offers a unique opportunity for fire professionals to explore the practical benefits and applications of indoor tracking and location based services in live fire scenarios. Ascent's technology, which has been recognized with the top prize in the First Responder Smart Tracking Challenge (FRST) administered by the Indiana University Crisis Technologies Innovation Lab (CTIL) and funded by the National Institute of Safety and Technology (NIST) Public Safety Communications Research (PSCR) lab is already making a significant impact in departments across the Midwest. We are excited to expand our collaboration with fire departments in California and beyond.
Fire departments interested in this technology and demo are encouraged to book their attendance early. Complimentary food and beverages will be provided.
About Ascent Integrated Tech
Ascent is dedicated to improving first responders' and warfighters' safety and efficiency by providing real-time data on team location and conditions while offering strategic mapping of operational environments. For more information, visit our website at www.ascentitech.com.
About the City of Oceanside Fire Department Training Center
Oceanside Fire Department Training Division strives to provide relevant, quality instruction and educational opportunities to all employees to foster a career based on a learning mindset with the goal of preparing employees to serve the community safely, effectively, and efficiently. For more information, visit https://fire.ci.oceanside.ca.us/department-overview/divisions/training.
About the FRST Challenge
The FRST Challenge aims to foster the development of market-ready prototypes that accurately track and localize first responders inside buildings to within one meter, without the need for pre-installed infrastructure. For more details, visit https://frstchallenge.com/.
