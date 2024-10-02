LaWanna Bradford Featured in Women's Journal: Championing a New Approach to Success

LaWanna Bradford 1 LaWanna Bradford 2 LaWanna Bradford 5

LaWanna shares her philosophy on how true achievement begins within and how aligning one’s actions with core values can lead to more sustainable success.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LaWanna Bradford, MPA, COO of The Bradford Group, LLC, is featured in Women’s Journal for her transformative insights on redefining success through inner growth, emotional intelligence, and intentional leadership. In the article titled “Success from Within: Perspectives from Four Influential Women on Achieving True Fulfillment,” LaWanna shares her unique philosophy on how true achievement begins within and how aligning one’s actions with core values can lead to more meaningful, sustainable success.

Redefining Success from the Inside Out

For LaWanna Bradford, success is not merely a checklist of external accomplishments but a reflection of one’s inner growth, resilience, and character. "Success from the inside out is the profound realization that true achievement begins within," she states in her Women’s Journal feature. "It’s a reflection of our core values and the essence of our character, radiating outward for the world to witness."

LaWanna’s approach to success is shaped by her extensive experience as a business strategist, entrepreneur, and thought leader. Her work with The Bradford Group, LLC—a company that specializes in business strategy, transformational leadership, and empowerment—emphasizes the importance of aligning personal values with professional actions. She believes that when leaders focus on their inner growth and emotional intelligence, they create a solid foundation for sustainable success.

Cultivating a Success-Oriented Mindset

One of the key themes LaWanna explores in her feature is the cultivation of a success-oriented mindset. She stresses the importance of defining what success means on a personal level and ensuring that it aligns with one’s core values and long-term vision. "Success is a continuous journey built on intentional actions, strategic determination, and a relentless pursuit of excellence," she advises. "By integrating these principles into your daily life, you establish a strong foundation for enduring success that emanates from within and impacts the world around you."

LaWanna’s insights are grounded in practical experience, having led numerous teams and organizations to achieve their goals through strategic planning, empowerment, and a focus on emotional intelligence. Her approach to leadership encourages leaders to be self-aware, empathetic, and open to continuous learning and growth.

The Power of Emotional Intelligence in Leadership

LaWanna is a strong advocate for emotional intelligence (EQ) as a crucial component of effective leadership and long-term success. She believes that EQ starts with self-awareness and extends to understanding others, fostering collaboration, and building strong relationships. "Emotional intelligence is essential for effective leadership and team dynamics," she explains in Women’s Journal. "It starts with self-awareness—knowing your own emotions and managing your responses intentionally. From there, EQ involves empathetically understanding others, listening to their needs, and recognizing how they react in different situations."

This ability to relate to others and lead with empathy and understanding is what sets successful leaders apart. LaWanna’s commitment to promoting emotional intelligence is evident in her work with The Bradford Group, where she provides training and coaching to help leaders develop this critical skill set.

Daily Habits for Inner Growth and Alignment

LaWanna introduces the concept of "medi-pration," a blend of meditation and prayer, as a daily habit that is essential for inner growth and alignment. "Each morning, I dedicate time to this practice by walking at dawn, which allows me to connect deeply with myself and with God," she shares. This practice not only fosters clarity and creativity but also places her in a state of deep gratitude and reflection, setting a positive tone for the day ahead.

Her daily habit of "medi-pration" reflects her belief that true success is achieved by staying aligned with one’s values and purpose. By incorporating practices that promote inner peace and spiritual alignment, LaWanna encourages others to build a strong foundation for external success.

Overcoming Limiting Beliefs and Fostering Resilience

In her Women’s Journal feature, LaWanna also addresses the importance of overcoming limiting beliefs that can hinder personal and professional growth. She identifies imposter syndrome as a common challenge faced by many, particularly women leaders. "To overcome this, start by recognizing and challenging these thoughts, questioning their validity, and focusing on your achievements as proof of your abilities," she advises.

LaWanna emphasizes the importance of giving oneself grace and embracing the learning journey. "Learning along the way can be enjoyable and doesn’t have to be approached with fear," she notes. Her approach encourages leaders to shift from a mindset of perfectionism to one of progress, where failures are seen as opportunities for growth.

Gratitude as a Tool for Positive Outcomes

Gratitude plays a significant role in LaWanna’s philosophy for attracting positive outcomes and creating a collaborative environment. "When you practice gratitude, you center yourself on what you have, rather than what's missing," she shares. This mindset fosters better relationships and enhances team dynamics, creating a foundation for success that is built on appreciation and respect.

A New Path to Authentic Leadership

LaWanna Bradford's feature in Women's Journal offers a refreshing perspective on what it means to lead with authenticity and integrity. By focusing on emotional intelligence, inner growth, gratitude, and continuous learning, she provides a roadmap for achieving sustainable success that is both impactful and meaningful. Her insights encourage leaders to redefine success on their terms and to lead in a way that reflects their true selves.

For more information about LaWanna Bradford and her work with The Bradford Group, LLC, visit www.bradfordgroupmtg.com.

About The Bradford Group, LLC

The Bradford Group, LLC, led by LaWanna Bradford, is a business strategy and transformational leadership firm dedicated to empowering leaders and organizations to achieve sustainable success. Through strategic planning, emotional intelligence training, and leadership development, The Bradford Group helps businesses navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and thrive.

About Women’s Journal

Women’s Journal is a leading publication focused on empowering women through stories of success, leadership, and personal growth. The magazine features insights and advice from influential women who are making an impact in their fields and communities.

LaWanna Bradford Leads by Example

