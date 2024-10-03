Dappier and Morgan Murphy Media Forge AI Partnership, Revolutionizing Local Media Monetization

Dappier - Monetize for the AI Internet

Innovative Collaboration Empowers Local News Organizations to Compete in the AI Internet, Where AI Queries are the New Ad Impressions

Our partnership with Dappier is a game-changer for our local media platforms. It allows us to tap into new AI-driven revenue streams while enhancing our digital offerings"” — Neal Oberg, VP Digital at Morgan Murphy Media

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dappier , the leading AI-powered content syndication platform, today announced a groundbreaking partnership with Morgan Murphy Media , a pioneering local media company with a 134-year legacy of innovation.This collaboration aims to revolutionize how local news organizations monetize their content and integrate AI technologies, addressing a critical gap in the evolving media landscape where AI queries are becoming the new currency for ad impressions.As AI reshapes the media industry, with the global AI in media market projected to reach $99.48 billion by 2030, local media outlets like Morgan Murphy Media have been largely overlooked by the licensing efforts from foundational AI companies, despite often being a crucial component in delivering the latest veritable, useful information online.This partnership offers a solution, enabling local media to easily embed AI in-platform and create new revenue streams based on queries and interactions from AI agents and platforms.Neal Oberg, VP Digital at Morgan Murphy Media, commented, "Our partnership with Dappier is a game-changer for our local media platforms. It allows us to tap into new AI-driven revenue streams while enhancing our digital offerings, addressing critical challenges in audience traffic habits and the need for better platform monetization in an AI-first world."The collaboration comes at a crucial time when many websites face up to 40% decline in organic traffic . Users are increasingly turning to AI search and brands are integrating smarter search and chat, but AI agents need access to the latest data to provide valuable real-time insights.Dappier's innovative platform bridges this gap for local media companies like Morgan Murphy Media, delivering local news directly to AI endpoints in real-time. Dappier is helping publishers like Morgan Murphy Media:● Create, fine-tune, and license RAG (Retrieval-Augmented Generation) data models basedon their latest proprietary content, enabling discovery and monetization across any AIendpoint● Generate new revenue through gated and ad-supported access to data and AIexperiences● Embed user-facing AI experiences across platforms, without having to worry aboutjuggling data models or dedicating resources to developmentDan Goikhman, CEO and Co-founder of Dappier, stated, "We're not just providing a service; we're revolutionizing how companies like Morgan Murphy Media interact with AI. This collaboration demonstrates how local news organizations can take an offensive stance in defining the use of their content. Together with Morgan Murphy Media, we're preparing news publishers for an AI Internet, where AI queries drive engagement and revenue.”For developers, Dappier's solution will provide access to thousands of publishers' data - including Morgan Murphy Media brands - through a simple API integration, offering a scalable, flexible, and approved content pipeline that keeps AI responses up-to-date, reducing the workload for development.This partnership sets a new standard for local media's AI strategy, paving the way for sustainable revenue models in the rapidly evolving digital news ecosystem where AI interactions are becoming as valuable as traditional ad impressions.By tapping Dappier for their AI strategy, Morgan Murphy Media is able to unlock net new revenue streams, retaining and growing engagement across more than a dozen web, digital & print channels reaching millions of local users monthly.Publishers and broadcasters interested in monetizing for AI or increasing engagement withcustom AI tooling fine-tuned to extend your brand identity can meet with Dappier during NAB New York, taking place at the Javits Center Oct. 9-10.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.