Save The Date: Maverick’s Legacy's 3rd Annual Spring Festival on May 10th; Craft & Vendor Fair, Tricky Tray, Car Show

BRANCHVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Maverick’s Legacy invites the community to its 3rd Annual Spring Festival at the Sussex County Fairgrounds in Augusta, NJ, from 11 am-5 pm. Admission is FREE, and there’s something for everyone in the family! Enjoy 100+ Crafters and vendors, a huge 300+ Prize Tricky Tray, 50/50, Live Music, Food Trucks, adult beverages, Bounce Houses, a Car show, and more!This event supports Maverick’s Legacy, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives and preventing choking tragedies. Founded by Kimberly and Darrin Chambers in memory of their son, Maverick, who tragically passed away in April 2022 at nearly five months old due to a choking accident, the organization has a powerful mission: To reduce avoidable choking deaths and injuries by advocating for choking awareness, distributing life-saving Airway Clearance Devices, providing age-appropriate toys, and supporting grieving families.So far, Maverick’s Legacy has helped save eight lives—and with your support, they can save even more!Their current focus is on equipping schools, daycares, and first responders with LifeVacchoking rescue devices, a critical tool used when standard choking protocols are not working. These devices have already saved over 3,800 lives, including more than 1,800 children, and that number continues to grow every day.Join us for a fun-filled day that supports a life-saving cause.

