Introducing Datatonic Run: Managed Services Redefined for Transformative Data + AI Platforms

Enabling customers to realize their investment in data platforms through expert engineering, best-in-class tooling, and flexible management offerings.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 8, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Datatonic , a 9x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award-winning data + AI consultancy, has launched Datatonic Run, its new managed services capability.Datatonic Run is redefining managed services with its unique approach that is focused on delivering continuous high impact and high value; designed to empower customers to operate and improve their data + AI solutions effectively.Expanding on the value delivered through Datatonic’s consulting services, Datatonic Run de-risks and accelerates customer adoption of data and AI solutions, by embedding post-production support directly into a customer’s data strategy.The aim of Datatonic Run is to unlock the full power of a customer’s data and AI investments, ensuring platforms operate efficiently, remain secure and compliant, and support the innovation that drives business success.“We’ve been building robust and scalable data platforms for our clients for the past decade, and often see these platforms under utilized due to the capacity of teams to drive business cases, as opposed to managing the systems. Datatonic Run frees up the time required to keep systems running, secure and optimized, allowing clients to innovate quickly and develop transformative data + AI use cases that deliver tangible value to their businesses,” says Louis Decuypere, CEO of Datatonic.What Makes Datatonic Run Different?1. Engineering Excellence: Datatonic Run’s team of highly experienced AI, ML, and data engineers bring a deep understanding of data management best practices. The team leverages cutting-edge technologies and methodologies to deliver robust, scalable, and efficient solutions.2. Tailored to Your Use Cases: Every business is unique, and so are its data needs. Whether the need is to securely deploy Generative AI models, build a Marketing Analytics platform, or implement predictive analytics, Datatonic Run offers tailored solutions that support each customer’s specific use cases.3. Modernization on Demand: As your business evolves, so do their data requirements. Datatonic Run is designed to scale with a customer’s needs, providing support and guidance at every stage of maturity, from initial data governance to advanced GenAI agents.4. Driving Adoption: Successful data initiatives require investment in ensuring users have adequate support for solutions, alongside technical upskilling with engineering know-how available to fine-tune solutions to their needs.Datatonic Run’s success is measured by the impact delivered to customers. For instance, the company has partnered with ASOS to support its Marketing Analytics platform, helping process over 1 billion events daily, driving data-driven decision-making at scale.Want to learn more? Contact us today to discover how Datatonic Run can help you continuously derive value from your data and AI solutions, ensuring a return on investment with every step.About DatatonicDatatonic, 9 X Google Cloud Partner of the Year, is the leading cloud data and AI consultancy for the industry-leading organizations, delivering tangible business impact at the cutting edge of Google Cloud.As leaders in Generative AI, Datatonic provides high-impact, ROI-driven solutions that enhance decision-making, optimize operations, and revolutionize customer experiences. Our expertise extends beyond AI, offering comprehensive cloud data migration and marketing analytics solutions, training and managed services that empower businesses to unlock the full potential of their data.For more information, visit https://datatonic.com

