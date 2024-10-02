NTI Encourages Employees to take part in LightHouse’s White Cane Day March

MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of NTI’s NDEAM celebration, employees will be participating virtually in the White Cane Day March sponsored by LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired. The event takes place on October 5. This is the second annual march across the 1.7 mile long Golden Gate Bridge to spread awareness, encourage inclusion, and to dispel misconceptions about blindness.

For those not local to San Francisco, it's still possible to participate in this important event by engaging in any physical activity or by walking across a local bridge. Participants are encouraged to snap a photo of themselves or their group and post it on social media using the hashtag #WCD2024 to show their support.

“If anyone is looking for me on October 5th, I’ll be walking across the Merrimack Covered Bridge in New Hampshire!” said Hubbard. “I hope that other companies will encourage their employees to take a break and get some exercise for an amazing cause.”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.