National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Requests Referrals for New Employer Partners

MA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NTI, a nonprofit organization, has been a pioneer for work-at-home employment since its inception in 1995. In 2004, NTI became the first organization to set up a virtual call center for the US Government. NTI understands how work-at-home jobs can remove barriers to employment for many individuals with disabilities.

To provide work-at-home employment opportunities to more people with disabilities and their family caregivers, NTI needs more employer-partners that are willing to go virtual.

NTI started their Scout Program to reward those who introduce the organization to new corporate or government partners. If an introduction leads to the creation of new telework jobs for the disabled community served by NTI, or results in a donation or grant, the person will receive one percent of the profit NTI earns over the first 2 years of the new partnership. Learn more about NTI’s Scout Program at www.NTIcentral.org/scout-program.

“Referrals are the strongest, most reliable, and effective way to grow a business. Here at NTI, we want our passion and our mission to speak louder than we do. NTI’s Scout Program enables individuals to refer new business opportunities by encouraging collaboration and rewarding those who help NTI to find more work for the disability community,” said Michael Jackson, NTI’s Director of Business Development.

NTI specializes in providing turnkey contact center solutions that deliver top-tier customer service. They prioritize filling their open positions with people with disabilities and their family caregivers. Past partners have come from a variety of industries, including retail, insurance, and government.

“We are looking for partners who are interested in offering rewarding virtual jobs to the disability community.” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “We are open to any industry and type of positions that can be done virtually.”

For more than 25 years, NTI has been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers through training programs and work-at-home job opportunities. For more information, visit www.NTIcentral.org.



