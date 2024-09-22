National Telecommuting Institute, NTI, Applauds Community for Including People with Disabilities in Emergency Planning

MA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Community leaders in Brandt and Blair counties in PA formed a Persons with Disabilities Planning Committee to ensure everyone’s needs are met in emergencies.

After recognizing that the needs of people with disabilities are often overlooked during emergency situations, a group of community leaders in Brandt and Blair counties in Pennsylvania created the Persons with Disabilities Planning Committee. The goal of the group is to educate first responders on the needs of people with disabilities.

This education program will involve people with disabilities, caregivers, advocates and first responders.

“This is crucial for emergencies, and I hope other communities will adopt a similar approach,” said Alan Hubbard, NTI’s President and COO. “Our people work from home, and this type of training is very helpful. It’s easy to become distracted and unsure of what’s happening during an emergency, especially when no one is around to help.”

NTI is a nonprofit organization that helps Americans with disabilities find remote work with major companies.

Without proper planning, individuals with disabilities can find themselves in jeopardy during natural disasters. According to a report by Women’s Media Center report, people with disabilities are up to four times more likely to die in natural disasters.

Learn more about NTI and how they have been supporting Americans with disabilities and their family caregivers over the past 25 years by visiting www.NTIcentral.org.



