Pathways.org Launches Inaugural #TummyTimeDay Campaign Promoting Healthy Infant Development

Pathways.org App Tummy Timer

Campaign aims to educate, inspire and empower parents and caregivers to help babies do Tummy Time, a simple yet impactful exercise for baby’s early development.

For over 35 years, our goal at Pathways.org is to empower families and caregivers with knowledge to advocate for their child and Tummy Time plays an important role in baby’s development.” — Sarah Babula, VP at Pathways.org

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pathways.org , the leading non-profit organization dedicated to early childhood development, is excited to announce the launch of #TummyTimeDay, a social media campaign aimed at educating and promoting infant health and development through the simple yet impactful practice of daily Tummy Time. On Wednesday, October 2nd, Pathways.org social media followers, Baby Milestone App users, parents, caregivers and healthcare professionals are all invited to share content showcasing Tummy Time practices using #TummyTimeDay. As an organization committed to enhancing the development of babies worldwide, #TummyTimeDay presents an opportunity to engage parents and healthcare providers, while amplifying the organization’s mission.Tummy Time helps strengthen core, shoulder and neck muscles, improve head control, and develop motor skills that allow babies to roll over, sit up, crawl, and walk. Tummy Time can also help prevent head flattening and torticollis, a neck condition that prevents babies from turning their heads. Despite its importance, many parents may not know the benefits or how to incorporate Tummy Time into their daily routines. Through the #TummyTimeDay campaign, Pathways.org aims to educate, inspire, and empower parents and caregivers to prioritize Tummy Time as an integral part of their baby's daily routine.Pathways.org provides FREE resources that make Tummy Time easier and more accessible than ever before. The Pathways.org Baby Milestones App has a Tummy Timer, a one-of-a-kind feature that provides one-click access to track baby’s Tummy Time throughout the day. They also provide an educational Tummy Time brochure in multiple languages, and videos with tips from expert pediatric physical therapists to help babies and caregivers with Tummy Time."We are excited to launch the inaugural #TummyTimeDay to shine a light on this simple yet powerful daily activity. Tummy Time not only helps babies develop crucial skills like head control and core strength, but also helps with bonding. For more than 35 years, our goal at Pathways.org has been to empower families and caregivers with knowledge and confidence to advocate for their child, and Tummy Time plays an important role in furthering baby’s development,” notes Sarah Babula, vice president at Pathways.org.Pathways.org invites everyone to join the #TummyTimeDay movement by following Pathways.org on Instagram and Facebook, and using the hashtag #TummyTimeDay to share experiences, tips, and successes with Tummy Time. Together, we can advocate for and celebrate healthy development for every baby, one tummy at a time.By providing valuable resources, tips, and encouragement across Pathways.org’s social media channels and through their award-winning Baby Milestones App, the organization seeks to foster a supportive community that champions the health and development of infants everywhere. Available in 9 languages, the FREE Pathways.org Baby Milestones App provides a wide variety of free and trusted resources, including 300+ games, articles and video tutorials developed with and approved by expert pediatric physical and occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists. All milestones within the app are supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) findings, making the app an easy-to-use, reliable tool not only for parents but hundreds of universities, hospitals, and healthcare providers worldwide. Download the FREE app on the App Store or Google Play today.For more information on #TummyTimeDay and to access resources, please visit www.pathways.org or download the free app available in nine languages (including English) here.About Pathways.org: Since 1985 Pathways.org, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, has been committed to empowering parents and healthcare professionals worldwide with evidence-based tools to maximize children's developmental potential. Through our free website, mobile app, videos, and outreach programs, Pathways.org ensures every child has access to resources for optimal growth. Our extensive library of 300+ games and videos, developed by medical experts, offers real-life examples to guide parents, caregivers and healthcare providers in supporting baby’s development. We prioritize community support, offer multilingual content, and focus on prevention and early intervention to ensure every child reaches their full potential. To learn more, please visit www.Pathways.org . Follow Pathways.org on social media @PathwaysOrg on Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter; @PathwaysBaby on YouTube; and @PathwaysDotOrg on Facebook.

