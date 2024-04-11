Pathways.org Groundbreaking Mobile App Revolutionizes Early Baby Development
Chicago-based nonprofit provides free resources to parents, caregivers and healthcare providers worldwide.
Our ultimate goal is to reach as many babies as possible, ensuring they receive the early support and interventions they deserve for optimal development.”CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITES STATES, April 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pathways.org, the leading trusted resource supporting baby development and empowering families worldwide, provides the Pathways.org Baby Milestones App to help parents and caregivers track and meet baby’s developmental milestones at their fingertips. Much like having a healthcare provider in your pocket, the trusted app provides a wide variety of resources to support baby’s development, including 300+ games, articles and video tutorials developed with and approved by expert pediatric physical and occupational therapists and speech-language pathologists. All milestones within the app are supported by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) findings, making the app an easy-to-use, reliable tool not only for parents but hundreds of universities, hospitals, and healthcare providers worldwide. Pathways.org App invites caregivers to explore a world of free resources, customized for every baby – which makes supporting their development simpler than ever before.
The goal of the app is to provide a simple tool to track milestones and identify warning signs early, leveraging the rapid growth of a baby's brain for optimal intervention. Babies form one million new neural connections per second and their development shouldn’t be a guessing game. Pathways.org is dedicated to early intervention (within the first three months) and implementing leading-edge assessment and treatment for infants and children, aiming to maximize their developmental potential by taking advantage of the plasticity of the infant brain. Every week, baby's home screen is updated to recommend activities and resources to support baby's development at the age and stage they’re in. Should a caregiver start to notice baby missing any milestones and/or abilities, caregivers have expert-backed information and actionable steps to contact and work in partnership with their healthcare provider and advocate for their baby's development.
Key Features of the App Include:
Tailored to Baby: Receive personalized, weekly activities tailored to your baby's precise age and stage of development, including motor, communication, sensory, and feeding exercises recommended by expert healthcare providers. Save your favorite activities for repeated play and benefit from automatic adjustments for prematurity, ensuring accuracy in milestone tracking for the first two years of your baby's life.
Tummy Timer: Tummy Time is a crucial exercise for a baby's motor, visual, and sensory development. The Tummy Timer simplifies tracking Tummy Time sessions, allowing parents to effortlessly monitor and adjust their baby's progress.
Data is Precious: Track your baby's progress easily with milestone and ability progress graphs, monitoring activity frequency and marking milestones and achievements as they occur. Gain insights into future milestones and review past progress for a comprehensive overview of your baby's development journey.
Show & Tell: Access expert-approved articles and videos tailored to your baby's developmental stage, providing valuable information and visual guidance for activities and milestones, ensuring you stay informed and prepared every step of the way.
Free for All: Pathways.org aims to ensure unrestricted access to valuable resources without financial barriers. The app is funded by generous donations from parents around the world.
Speaking Your Language: The app is currently available in English and Spanish with eight additional languages anticipated by end of year. Pathways.org provides a variety of multilingual content through collaboration with the Pathways.org community and professional translation services.
“With our app, parents can feel empowered to work in partnership with healthcare providers to support their child’s development and well-being, and advocate for timely interventions when necessary,” said Sarah Babula, vice president of Pathways.org. “Our ultimate goal is to reach as many babies as possible, ensuring they receive the early support and interventions they deserve for optimal development.”
Since launching in 2022, the Pathways.org App has seen 60,000 baby profiles created, 789,000 milestones completed, 229,000 games played and more than 9,000,000 minutes of Tummy Time logged. The app is available for download on both iOS and Android devices, and can be accessed free of charge with no paywalls. Winner of two W3 Awards and an eHealthcare Award, the app has more than 85,000 downloads by parents, caregivers, and healthcare providers. To download the app, please visit www.pathways.org/app.
To make a donation, visit https://pathways.org/donation. Make a difference in babies' lives around the world with 100% of donations going towards educating parents on early development. Pathways.org provides free trusted resources to help parents keep their babies on track or catch a delay early.
