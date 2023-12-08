TwoTravel Announces New Destination Wedding Division and Releases Group Travel Survey Report
Leading LATAM travel concierge announces TwoLovers destination wedding division and reveals the latest wedding and group travel trends data for 2024.
Our goal is simple: make the process as streamlined as possible for the couple and their guests without lifting a finger. Couples can simply say ‘I Do’ while TwoLovers does the rest.”SCARSDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 8, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As peak U.S. engagement season arrives with the holidays, the leading Latin American travel concierge, TwoTravel, has announced the launch of its new destination wedding division, TwoLovers. Debuting in TwoTravel’s headquarters of Cartagena, Colombia, TwoLovers blends premium wedding planning services with the all-access, personalized group travel concierge service that TwoTravel expertly provides. TwoLovers becomes the couple’s sole point of contact, eliminating the stressful and needless back and forth with vendors leading up to their big day.
The launch comes at a time when travelers are planning significant international group travel and destination milestone celebrations. In tandem with the TwoLovers launch, TwoTravel conducted a group travel survey to identify and characterize consumer behavior around international travel and destination wedding planning in 2024. According to the survey, 76% of respondents plan to engage in group travel in 2024, with 30% of these trips being a destination wedding, and 22% for bachelor or bachelorette party travel. Increasingly, destination weddings are becoming the norm (of those surveyed, 42% have already hosted or are actively planning one) – as nearlyweds seek to combine their nuptials with a memorable vacation experience in a unique setting.
As the fastest growing travel and wedding concierge in Cartagena, with 20 weddings already scheduled for 2024, TwoLovers takes the headache out of destination wedding planning with bespoke services for the entire wedding journey – including pre-wedding bachelor/bachelorette festivities, guest concierge, venue sourcing, guest accommodations and activities, luxury villa and boat rentals, catering, florals, hair and makeup, photography and videography, bartenders and specialty cocktails, live music and DJ entertainment, post-wedding ‘mini-moons,’ and a dedicated host and all-access service throughout the celebrations.
When it comes to choosing a location to tie the knot, the TwoTravel survey found that 67% of respondents prefer a beach destination and 31% prefer a historical setting for an international wedding. A charming and colorful UNESCO World Heritage site, Cartagena exemplifies the best of both worlds with romantic old world architecture, crystal blue Caribbean waters, and vast history – setting the stage for a destination wedding beyond the ordinary. While a top concern cited in the survey was travel distance, ease of travel to Cartagena is on the rise, with Delta Airlines set to launch new three-times weekly nonstop flights from Atlanta on December 22. Additionally, the expansion of Cartagena’s international airport is underway, which will soon welcome at least 7.5 million passengers per year. Aside from proximity of the destination, safety concerns also topped the list of destination group travel worries among respondents. As a reassuring option for wary travelers, Cartagena is known as one of the safest cities in Colombia, as well as one of the most LGBTQ+ friendly destinations in Latin America. TwoLovers can arrange personal security as needed to assure guests can safely explore outside their comfort zone.
TwoTravel Co-Founder Ray Kanevsky says: “We at TwoLovers know Cartagena like the back of our hand and have the relationships, experience and team in place to bring any wedding vision to life. We are also the first concierge in the region to do so. Our goal is simple: make the process as streamlined as possible for the couple and their guests without lifting a finger. Couples can simply say ‘I Do’ while TwoLovers does the rest."
While TwoLovers executes weddings of all sizes, the team specializes in bringing intimate and mid-sized weddings to life with VIP services and curated experiences at every touchpoint. In the new era of destination wedding planning, more engaged couples are keeping it simple with a smaller, close-knit group of meaningful guests: 26% of engaged survey respondents plan to have 50-100 guests at their wedding, and 38% anticipate 20-50 guests. As every destination wedding varies from floral choices to guest lists, length of stay and more, prices will vary.
About TwoTravel: Founded by Latin American travel experts Ray Kanevsky and Ana Muñoz, TwoTravel is the leading travel concierge offering affordable luxury group travel services across Cartagena, Medellin, Mexico City and Tulum. Two Travel functions as both a travel advisor and assistant to guests. With accessible concierge service rates, Two Travel is taking the oxymoron out of affordable luxury travel – offering highly curated and personalized itineraries plus all access on-call support.
