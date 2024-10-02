Online Calculators Help Determine Electronics Cooling Solutions

Thermal management calculators on the ATS website help engineers find more effective systems for cooling hot electronics.

Available to all on the ATS website, qats.com, these easy-to-use thermal management tools mostly apply to liquid cooling solutions and environmental factors.

NORWOOD, MA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc . (ATS) is now providing free online calculators to help engineers find more effective systems for cooling hot electronics. Available to all on the ATS website, qats.com, these easy-to-use thermal management tools mostly apply to liquid cooling solutions, but also consider environmental factors.The calculators include:Cold Plate and Heat Exchanger Selection tool. Used to help select cold plates and heat exchangers based on a project’s requirements.Tubed Cold Plate Thermal Resistance Calculator. Applies basic fluid mechanics and heat transfer equations to determine the performance and size needs of custom cold plates.Liquid Loop Design tool. This factors engineer-supplied cooling requirements, fluid coolant properties, and pumping power to help design an entire liquid cooling loop.Finned Cold Plate Calculator. Enables users to identify the required thermal performance of a finned IGBT cold plate. These specs will determine if a stocked cold plate is available or provide the specs for ATS to provide a custom cold plate proposal.Solar Load Calculator. With solar heat loads so potentially detrimental to the operations of electronics, this tool lets engineers quickly assess the solar-load magnitude where an electronic enclosure may reside.Additional online tools include:Heat Sink Resistance Calculator. Used for estimating the performance of an existing heat sink, or for help with designing a higher performing custom heat sink.Heat Exchanger Selector. For determining the best heat exchanger based on input parameters.Heat Pipe Selection tool. Helps engineers match the best heat pipe to their applications.Each calculator works quickly and accurately. Engineers can use them freely as a guest or can register for the suite of calculators. The benefit of registering is that a user’s results are saved for future retrieval. These tools provide a very useful resource for all engineers working on methods to manage excess heat in their electronics.The URL to reach these tools is: https://www.qats.com/ATS_Thermal_Design_Tools.aspx For more information about Advanced Thermal Solutions, Inc., visit https://www.qats.com , call (1) 781-769-2800 or email: ats-hq@qats.com.About Advanced Thermal SolutionsAdvanced Thermal Solutions, Inc. (ATS), headquartered in Norwood, MA, was founded in 1989 as a design-services company. After more than 30 years in this market, ATS has evolved into a company that designs and manufactures industry leading thermal management solutions for the electronics market. ATS products are designed to provide the market with enabling cooling solutions in air, liquid, and refrigeration. ATS’ patented and standard products include heat sinks, liquid cold plates, heat pipes, vapor chambers, refrigeration systems, liquid cooling systems, air filtration, and a unique class of research quality thermal testing instruments. All ATS products are supported by three state-of-the-art laboratories, manufacturing facilities, and highly trained engineering staff, providing design and product development services to the market. ATS has engineering and software development offices in the U.S. and India. They have a manufacturing center in the US, strategic partnerships with global manufacturers, and a global distribution center in China. ATS’ unique and patented products are sold through a strong network of tier-one international distributors. Customer support for ATS products is provided by a global team of sales representatives. Learn more at https://www.qats.com/ or email ats-hq@qats.com.

