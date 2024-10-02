VILLA CORA IS THE NO. 1 HOTEL IN FLORENCE ACCORDING TO THE CONDÉ NAST TRAVELLER READER’S CHOICE AWARD 2024

FIRENZE , ITALY, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Villa Cora, a Florentine jewel of deluxe hospitality, has won the Condé Nast Traveller Reader’s Choice Award 2024. The prize - one of the most prestigious and long-standing in its field - is awarded annually based on the experience of the readers of Condé Nast Traveller.

The reviews of over 125,000 readers of the UK magazine have acclaimed Villa Cora as Florence’s leading hotel, recognising the uniqueness of this destination overlooking the magnificent Boboli Gardens, whose three historic residences – the 19th century Villa commissioned by Gustave Oppenheim, descendant of the illustrious German dynasty of bankers and financiers, the Villino Eugenia so named after a visit by Napoleon’s wife, and Le Follie, a delightfully welcoming two-room abode offering utmost privacy – were once home to aristocrats, artists and emperors.

The finely frescoed suites are furnished with precious antiques, fine local fabrics and adornments celebrating Florence’s refined artistic tradition. The oriental-style Moresca Hall, the Hall of Mirrors, once considered the most stunning ballroom in Florence, the Card Room and the White Hall allow guests staying at Villa Cora to experience the city in all its magnificence.

“It is a great privilege to receive this recognition, considered one of the most prestigious in the world of deluxe hospitality. The award increases in value when you consider that the evaluation springs directly and transparently from people who have experienced our hotel first hand. Every day we strive to uphold the history of this place and make our destination truly unique. This extraordinary award encourages us to continue down this path,” commented Ariela Duina, General Manager of Villa Cora.



