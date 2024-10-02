Snax-Sational Brands Re-Introduces Their Best-Selling Spook-Tacular Treat, Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition

As The Haunted Season Approaches, Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition Is Now Available On Shelves Nationwide To Kick Start The Halloween Spirit

Our proprietary drizzled popcorn mixed with the #1 Cookie brand in the USA is the must have Halloween combo you never knew until Cookie Pop disrupted the snack aisle.” — Mike Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of SNAX-Sational Brands

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Back by popular demand once again! SNAX-Sational Brands invites consumers to get ready for a hauntingly delicious treat that created to cast a spell on their taste buds this Halloween! SNAX-Sational Brands is thrilled to announce the return of its special edition Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition, a must-have snack for the spooky season. Made with real OREO® cookie pieces and drizzled to perfection with orange-colored creme, this festive popcorn is perfect for witches, goblins, mummies, and snack lovers alike.

Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition is a sweet and salty sensation that’s sure to be a top favorite this Halloween. Its exciting packaging adds an eerie excitement, making it an ideal addition to Halloween parties, spooky movie marathons, and trick-or-treat bags. Whether you're hosting a haunted house or looking for a fun and festive snack to share with friends and family, Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition is a frighteningly good choice.

Available nationwide at major retailers including Walmart, Publix, Winn-Dixie, ShopRite, Burlington, Big Lots and more. Visit our store locator for more nationwide retailers. Also available the brand's e-commerce website at www.cookiepopcandypop.com. Don’t miss out on this devilishly good flavor combo that’s perfect for adding a unique twist to your Halloween celebrations.

“Our proprietary drizzled popcorn mixed with the #1 Cookie brand in the USA is a must have combo you never knew until Cookie Pop disrupted the snack aisle. We are thrilled to bring back this spooktacular edition, offering the perfect blend of salty and sweet for the Halloween season, said Mike Hagan, Chief Executive Officer of SNAX-Sational Brands. “Halloween is one America’s favorite holiday, and we are excited to share this with snack lovers nationwide.”

SNAX-Sational Brands’ premiere power trio, Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop continues to lead the snack industry with innovative popcorn creations that combine AMERICA’S FAVORITE COOKIES®, candies and cereal flavors at only 150 calories per serving, Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition is a better-for-you snack that doesn’t compromise on flavor. Since its debut, the line has become a go-to treat at Hollywood premieres, Gen-Z snacking events, and at-home movie nights.

About SNAX-Sational Brands: SNAX-Sational Brands Group is the leader in the sweet and savory snack industry, with its premiere brands Cookie Pop, Candy Pop, and Cereal Pop. The better-for-you snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, low in sodium, and only 150 calories per serving. The line has garnered attention from celebrities and media alike, with flavors such as Cookie Pop OREO® Halloween Edition; Candy Pop made with M&M Mini’s®, Snickers® and TWIX®, Butterfinger®; Cereal Pop made with Fruity Pebbles®.

About Cookie Pop, Candy Pop and Cereal Pop:

SNAX-Sational Brands’ established premiere power trio COOKIE POP, CANDY POP and CEREAL POP continues to be an innovative popcorn snacking leader combining everyone’s favorite things; ready-to-eat popcorn featuring America’s cookie and candy favorites, yielding the perfect, must-have snack creation. The better-for-you-snack is made 100% in the U.S. with non-GMO corn, is low in sodium and only 150 calories per serving. The popular, low-calorie, cookie, candy, cereal-coated line was named a “Top 20 Snack” by Buzzfeed and continues to garner attention amongst consumers, media and celebrities, from Cardi B., Lance Bass, David Dobrik, Joey King, Victoria Justice, Kourtney Kardashian, Mario Lopez, Kevin Hart, Lucy Hale.

Additionally, SNAX-Sational Brands is a proud supporter of the Ryan Seacrest Foundation Children’s Hospital Network nationwide. (www.ryanfoundation.org). The Seacrest Studios make it possible for children and teens to get behind the camera and mic to develop, star and interact in original TV and radio programming during their hospital stays, as well as provide entertainment to families and patients of the Children’s Hospitals that are there for care.

Follow @CookiePop_CandyPop #CookiePop #CandyPop #CerealPop on social media for news and updates, and visit the brand’s website inclusive of their e-commerce shop online at www.cookiepopcandypop.com

Sales Inquiries: Chris Orland - chris@snaxsationalbrands.com | Snax-Sational Brands, LLC

Press Inquiries: The Influence | www.theinfluence.com | snax@theinfluence.com

OREO and the OREO Wafer Design are trademarks of Mondelēz International group, used under license.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.