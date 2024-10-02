FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Partners with Microdata Systems and Management Inc. as New System Integrator

The teams of FUJFILM BI PH and Microdata Systems pose for a photo after the successful signing event

The ceremonial signing event held at the FUJIFILM BI PH Head Office last Sept 17, 2024, marked the beginning of this significant collaboration.

TAGUIG, PHILIPPINES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. (FUJIFILM BI PH) is pleased to announce its latest strategic partnership with Microdata Systems and Management Inc., appointing them as the new system integrator for FUJIFILM BI PH’s range of business software solutions.This partnership, promises to deliver integrated and efficient solutions tailored to today’s evolving business environment. Both companies are committed to enabling Filipino businesses to enhance their operational efficiency through the seamless integration of advanced technologies.The event was attended by several executives from both companies. The presidents of FUJIFILM BI PH and Microdata Systems and Management Inc. delivered short presentations on their respective companies' histories, capabilities, and future scope within the partnership. Their shared vision for innovation and excellence was highlighted as a driving force for the collaboration.“We are thrilled to partner with Microdata Systems and Management Inc. Their expertise in system integration will enhance our capability to deliver comprehensive office solutions that optimize productivity and streamline operations for our customers,” said Hideaki Kato President of FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp.Likewise, Adeline Ang-Te, President of Microdata expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “Our partnership with Fujifilm Business Innovation will enhance our document management and processing solutions, offering clients a comprehensive suite of products that will boost productivity and streamline operational workflows.”With this partnership, FUJIFILM Business Innovation Philippines Corp. and Microdata Systems and Management Inc. aim to redefine the future of business technology by combining their expertise in document solutions and systems integration.

