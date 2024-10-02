Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai Pavilion "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Announces Akira Senju as Pavilion Music Producer

Akira Senju "PASONA NATUREVERSE" exterior concept image Pavilion exhibition overview ©EXPO 2025

The Japanese composer will express the "Thank You, Life." pavilion concept through the power of music

TOKYO, TOKYO, JAPAN, October 2, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pasona Group Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; Group CEO: Yasuyuki Nambu) will be exhibiting a private sector pavilion at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan. Under the concept of "Thank You, Life.", the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" pavilion welcomes as Executive Producer Dr. Yoshiki Sawa (Professor Emeritus, Osaka University; Director, Osaka Police Hospital), leading figure in the field of regenerative medicine using iPS cells, with exhibitions themed around "body, mind, and bonds".

Japanese composer Akira Senju has been announced as the Music Producer for the pavilion. In addition to producing the music and sound exhibits throughout the pavilion, Mr. Senju also plans to compose a theme song for the pavilion. The company has expressed the goal of creating exhibits which utilize the power of music to transcend language and nationality, for visitors to experience the history of life, the humanity and wisdom which sustains life, the design of a future society, and gratitude for life.

■ About Akira Senju, PASONA NATUREVERSE Music Producer

Comment from Music Producer Akira Senju: "The Pasona Group pavilion will have a variety of sounds. The sound of the earth, the sound of life, the sound of space, the sound of the future, and music. I will aim for a coexistence of all sounds, and to express the "NATUREVERSE" in the world of sound. I hope to produce music and audio that connects people to nature throughout all zones in the pavilion."

Profile: Born in Tokyo, 1960. Senju graduated from Tokyo University of the Arts, Department of Composition, and received his master's degree with honors. He is the eighth person in history to have his thesis composition purchased by Tokyo University of the Arts, which is currently in the permanent collection of the University Art Museum, and has since received numerous accolades, including four Japan Academy Prizes for Music. Senju is a guest professor at Tokyo University of the Arts and supervisor of Senju Lab. Major works include piano concerto "Shukumei" from the film "Suna no Utsuwa" (Castle of Sand); "Four Seasons"; operas "Sumidagawa", "Manyo-syu", and " Taki no Shiraito", and Chinese musical "Into the White Night". He has also scored numerous soundtracks, including TV dramas "Honmamon", " Fūrinkazan", and "VIVANT"; films "Yomigaeri", "Nada Soso", "Tsuioku", and "Mom, Is That You?!"; TV animation series "Mobile Suit Victory Gundam" and "Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood"; NHK documentaries "20th Century Japan on Film", "Louvre, La Beauté Eternelle", "Heisei-shi", and "NHK Special Document the Pacific War"; TV show "Iron Chef"; game "Triangle Strategy"; among many others.

Website: https://akirasenju.com/

■ Reference: About the "PASONA NATUREVERSE" Pavilion

Concept:

Pasona Group's job is to harness the potential of the individual. We aim to help build a society in which everyone can flourish in good health and vibrance. “Thank You, Life.” We want to create a world where life is respected; a world enveloped in gratitude for life, from children to the elderly, among all people across the world.

Our society is a part of the natural world, and humanity's continued existence is thanks to nature. However, at some point, we began to take nature for granted. Have we forgotten to be grateful? Giving thanks to each other, to the rich blessings bestowed upon humanity by nature, and for the fact that we are alive right now. We want to create a new world in which these expressions of thanks resonate and are passed down to the next generation.

We hope that many people from all over the world will visit our pavilion and become creators of a future in which reverberates with gratitude, and work together with us to create the "NATUREVERSE" (Nature x Universe). This is the hope of Pasona Group.

Pavilion Themes:

(1) Body: Medical / Food

Creating a healthy body through the latest medical care and food.

(2) Mind: Life Purpose / Compassion

Building a spiritually rich society based on the spirit of compassion, in which everyone can envision their own futures, and which is full of diversity and purpose in life.

(3) Bonds: Work / Mutual Aid

Designing a truly prosperous society in which all people can work vibrantly and live happily, in other words, a "Mutual Society" of mutual assistance.

For details regarding the pavilion: https://www.pasonagroup.co.jp/english/expo/

■ Reference: Pasona Group Inc. Company Overview

Since its founding in 1976, Pasona Group Inc. has promoted diversity under its corporate philosophy of providing “Solutions to Society's Problems” and has continued to create opportunities for each and every individual to play an active role with pride and dreams. In 2008, the company began the challenge of regional revitalization by attracting human resources to Awaji Island, Hyogo Prefecture. Pasona Group endeavors to create a way of life and work that is enriching both physically and mentally, and to create new industries with dreams, including a health industry that takes advantage of the rich nature, food, and culture of Awaji Island.

Location: PASONA SQUARE Minami-Aoyama 3-1-30 Minato-ku, Tokyo

Foundation: February 16th, 1976

Paid-in capital: 5 billion yen

Business activities: Expert Services (temporary staffing), BPO Services (contracting), HR Consulting, Education & Training, Global Sourcing (overseas HR services), Career Solutions (employee placement, career support), Outsourcing, Life Solutions, Regional Revitalization Solutions

