Senate Bill 1300 Printer's Number 1925

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - PRIOR PRINTER'S NO. 1845

PRINTER'S NO. 1925

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1300

Session of

2024

INTRODUCED BY LANGERHOLC, DUSH, VOGEL, LAUGHLIN, PHILLIPS-HILL,

DiSANTO AND J. WARD, JULY 25, 2024

SENATOR BAKER, JUDICIARY, AS AMENDED, OCTOBER 1, 2024

AN ACT

Amending Title 42 (Judiciary and Judicial Procedure) of the

Pennsylvania Consolidated Statutes, in matters affecting

government units, further providing for limitations on

damages relating to actions against Commonwealth parties and

for limitations on damages relating to actions against local

parties.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. Section 8528(b) of Title 42 of the Pennsylvania

Consolidated Statutes is amended and the section is amended by

adding a subsection to read:

SECTION 1. SECTIONS 8528(B) AND 8553(B) AND (C)(2)(II) OF

TITLE 42 OF THE PENNSYLVANIA CONSOLIDATED STATUTES ARE AMENDED

TO READ:

§ 8528. Limitations on damages.

* * *

(b) Amount recoverable.--Damages arising from the same cause

of action or transaction or occurrence or series of causes of

action or transactions or occurrences shall not exceed $250,000

in favor of any plaintiff or $1,000,000 in the aggregate[.],

