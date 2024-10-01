Senate Resolution 345 Printer's Number 1922
partner violence also abuse children in the home; and
WHEREAS, More than 15 million children are exposed to
domestic violence each year, and those children are at a greater
risk for repeating the cycle of abuse as adults; and
WHEREAS, One such way to help is by taking the Men's
Challenge Pledge, which states "I pledge not to participate in,
approve of, or remain silent about violence. I pledge to be an
active bystander who will speak out about violence against women
and girls. I will encourage all men to work together with Center
for Victims and use our collective voices and resources to end
all forms of violence"; and
WHEREAS, Survivors of domestic violence and their families
need education relating to their legal rights, judicial
proceedings, advocacy, counseling and support services, shelter
care and crisis intervention; and
WHEREAS, The strength of this Commonwealth relies on healthy,
peaceful families and the safety of its residents, especially
women and children, and this strength must be ensured by
immediate intervention of the Commonwealth's justice system and
other responsible and appropriate services; therefore be it
RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of October 2024
as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania; and be
it further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
Laurel House, P.O. Box 764, Norristown, PA 19404; and be it
further
RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to
Domestic Abuse Project, 14 West Second Street, Media, PA 19063.
