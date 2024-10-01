Senate Resolution 345 Printer's Number 1922

PENNSYLVANIA, October 1 - partner violence also abuse children in the home; and

WHEREAS, More than 15 million children are exposed to

domestic violence each year, and those children are at a greater

risk for repeating the cycle of abuse as adults; and

WHEREAS, One such way to help is by taking the Men's

Challenge Pledge, which states "I pledge not to participate in,

approve of, or remain silent about violence. I pledge to be an

active bystander who will speak out about violence against women

and girls. I will encourage all men to work together with Center

for Victims and use our collective voices and resources to end

all forms of violence"; and

WHEREAS, Survivors of domestic violence and their families

need education relating to their legal rights, judicial

proceedings, advocacy, counseling and support services, shelter

care and crisis intervention; and

WHEREAS, The strength of this Commonwealth relies on healthy,

peaceful families and the safety of its residents, especially

women and children, and this strength must be ensured by

immediate intervention of the Commonwealth's justice system and

other responsible and appropriate services; therefore be it

RESOLVED, That the Senate designate the month of October 2024

as "Domestic Violence Awareness Month" in Pennsylvania; and be

it further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

Laurel House, P.O. Box 764, Norristown, PA 19404; and be it

further

RESOLVED, That a copy of this resolution be transmitted to

Domestic Abuse Project, 14 West Second Street, Media, PA 19063.

