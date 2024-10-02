St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass + Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A4007639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 10/1/2024 approximately 1948 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 51 Lake Morey Road, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Resisting Arrest

ACCUSED: Heather Whipple

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 10/01/2024 at approximately 1948 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of someone trespassing at the Champlain Farms gas station on Lake Morey Road in Fairlee. Upon arrival to the station, Heather Whipple refused lawful orders to vacate the premises. Whipple then actively resisted arrest. Whipple was cited to appear in Orange Superior court for the aforementioned charges.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 0830 hours.

COURT: Orange Superior Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.