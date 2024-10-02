Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,505 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,919 in the last 365 days.

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass + Resisting Arrest

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A4007639

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff                         

STATION: St. Johnsbury                    

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 10/1/2024 approximately 1948 hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: 51 Lake Morey Road, Fairlee

VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Resisting Arrest

 

ACCUSED: Heather Whipple                                             

AGE: 31

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 10/01/2024 at approximately 1948 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of someone trespassing at the Champlain Farms gas station on Lake Morey Road in Fairlee. Upon arrival to the station, Heather Whipple refused lawful orders to vacate the premises. Whipple then actively resisted arrest. Whipple was cited to appear in Orange Superior court for the aforementioned charges. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24  at 0830 hours.         

COURT: Orange Superior Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A     

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: N/A

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass + Resisting Arrest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more