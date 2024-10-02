St. Johnsbury Barracks / Unlawful Trespass + Resisting Arrest
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A4007639
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Jack Skiff
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 10/1/2024 approximately 1948 hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: 51 Lake Morey Road, Fairlee
VIOLATION: Unlawful Trespass / Resisting Arrest
ACCUSED: Heather Whipple
AGE: 31
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 10/01/2024 at approximately 1948 hours, Vermont State Police St. Johnsbury received a report of someone trespassing at the Champlain Farms gas station on Lake Morey Road in Fairlee. Upon arrival to the station, Heather Whipple refused lawful orders to vacate the premises. Whipple then actively resisted arrest. Whipple was cited to appear in Orange Superior court for the aforementioned charges.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/13/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT: Orange Superior Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: N/A
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
