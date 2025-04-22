Berlin Barracks / Theft of Dog / Request for information
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A3002572
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores
STATION: Berlin Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 04/20/2025 at 10:49 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Orange Rd in Orange
VIOLATION: Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VICTIM: Charles D. Sawyer
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/2025 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen dog at a residence on E. Orange Rd in Orange. An investigation determined that the dog was last observed by Sawyer on the afternoon of 04/19/2025 then discovered on the morning of 04/20/2025 to be suspectedly taken. The dog’s breed is a Beagle with an orange/silver reflective collar as seen in the photos provided. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.
