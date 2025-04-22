Berlin Barracks / Theft of Dog / Request for information





STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A3002572 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores STATION: Berlin Barracks CONTACT#: 802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 04/20/2025 at 10:49 hours INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Orange Rd in Orange VIOLATION: Petit Larceny ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: Unknown CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown VICTIM: Charles D. Sawyer AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/2025 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen dog at a residence on E. Orange Rd in Orange. An investigation determined that the dog was last observed by Sawyer on the afternoon of 04/19/2025 then discovered on the morning of 04/20/2025 to be suspectedly taken. The dog’s breed is a Beagle with an orange/silver reflective collar as seen in the photos provided. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

