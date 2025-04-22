Berlin Barracks / Theft of Dog / Request for information

Submit Release
STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A3002572

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chayan Flores                             

STATION: Berlin Barracks                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 04/20/2025 at 10:49 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: E. Orange Rd in Orange

VIOLATION: Petit Larceny

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                               

AGE: Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VICTIM: Charles D. Sawyer

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orange, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 04/20/2025 at approximately 10:49 hours, Troopers of the VSP Berlin Barracks were dispatched to a report of a stolen dog at a residence on E. Orange Rd in Orange. An investigation determined that the dog was last observed by Sawyer on the afternoon of 04/19/2025 then discovered on the morning of 04/20/2025 to be suspectedly taken. The dog’s breed is a Beagle with an orange/silver reflective collar as seen in the photos provided. The matter is still under investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Flores of the VSP Berlin Barracks at 802-229-9191 or submit an anonymous tip at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

 

 

