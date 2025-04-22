VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Lewd and Lascivious with a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5001552

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: June 2024

TOWN: Salisbury

VIOLATION(S):

Lewd and Lascivious with a Child

ACCUSED: Cody F. LaDuc

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On April 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Cody F. LaDuc (22) of Orwell, VT after receiving reports involving a 7-year-old female at the time of the incident. Investigation revealed that in June 2024, LaDuc committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child. On April 22, 2025, LaDuc was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing LaDuc was issued a citation and released to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Detectives were assisted by members of The Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.