VSP BCI Troop B West - New Haven / Lewd and Lascivious with a Child

CASE#: 25B5001552
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile
STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven
CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919
DATE/TIME: June 2024
TOWN: Salisbury
VIOLATION(S):
Lewd and Lascivious with a Child
ACCUSED: Cody F. LaDuc
AGE: 22
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On April 8, 2025, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Cody F. LaDuc (22) of Orwell, VT after receiving reports involving a 7-year-old female at the time of the incident. Investigation revealed that in June 2024, LaDuc committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious with a Child. On April 22, 2025, LaDuc was taken into custody without incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing LaDuc was issued a citation and released to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Detectives were assisted by members of The Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
