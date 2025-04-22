BCI Troop B West - New Haven - Lewd and Lascivious

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B5005821

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Det. Tpr. Ryan Normile

STATION: BCI Troop B West - New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 12/19/2024

TOWN: Orwell

VIOLATION(S):

Lewd and Lascivious

ACCUSED: Cody F. LaDuc

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On December 19, 2024, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into Cody F. LaDuc (22) of Orwell, VT after receiving reports involving a 9-year-old female at the time of the incident. Investigation revealed that in 2020, LaDuc committed the offense of Lewd and Lascivious. On April 22, 2025, LaDuc was taken into custody for a separate incident and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing LaDuc was issued a citation and released to appear before the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Detectives were assisted by members of The Department of Children and Families throughout the investigation.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Addison County District Court, Criminal Division.

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.