Wood County Route 50/7, Blue Front Hollow, Will be Closed On Wednesday, October 2, 2024

Wood County Route 50/7, Blue Front Hollow, will be closed from the intersection of US 50, at milepost 0.00, to the intersection of Wood County Route 22, Loomis Ridge, at milepost 0.89, between the hours of 7:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., on Wednesday, October 4, 2024, through Friday, October 4, 2024, for a paving project.



The roadway will be closed; however, school buses and mail carriers will be accommodated. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​

