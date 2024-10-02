Traffic shifts on Jefferson Road for next phase of widening project

Page Content

​



Northbound traffic has been shifted on Jefferson Road as contractors Kokosing Construction Company Inc. prepare for the next phase of the Jefferson Road widening project in South Charleston.



On Thursday, September 26, 2024, contractors closed the RHL connector from Jefferson Road to the Trace Fork Shopping Center to prepare for the next phase of the Jefferson Road widening project. In April 2019, Gov. Jim Justice approved the bid award for the project to Kokosing for $46.8 million to design and build the five-lane upgrade. The project was paid for with funding from Gov. Justice's $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program.



The next phase of construction on Jefferson Road involves shifting northbound traffic on Jefferson Road heading from US 119 (Corridor G) toward US 60. Southbound traffic will remain in the current lanes until that work is finished, then it, too, will be switched to new pavement.



Work is expected to be complete and the RHL connector reopen by Friday, November 15, 2024, in time for the busy holiday shopping season.







In addition to widening Jefferson Road to five lanes between US 60 in South Charleston and US 119 (Corridor G), the project will replace a congested dogleg intersection and rail crossing at the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike and Jefferson Road with a new bridge and roundabout. Heavy growth along Corridor G has led to growing congestion on Jefferson Road, especially during the holiday season and on weekends.



In September 2021, Triton Construction Inc. was awarded a contract for more than $10.9 million to build the connector road, which included the construction of a 420-foot bridge. The connector, also funded through Roads to Prosperity, opened to traffic on Monday, October 16, 2023, providing a second entrance into the Trace Fork Shopping Center and significantly reducing congestion on Corridor G and Jefferson Road.



The Jefferson Road upgrade and RHL connector are part of a tri-tiered effort to alleviate congestion on one of the most heavily traveled corridors in the Charleston area.



In September 2021, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) opened the state’s first two RCUTs, or restricted crossing U-turns near the Oakwood Road intersection of Corridor G. The new RCUTS cut down on wait times at the Oakwood Road traffic light and significantly reduced congestion in the mornings and afternoons when school was in session and at other heavy traffic times.





