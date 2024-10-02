OCTOBER CLICK IT OR TICKET: Click it. Don’t risk it.

Page Content

The West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program (GHSP) is working with local law enforcement statewide during the state Click It or Ticket high-visibility enforcement mobilization that runs from October 4-21, 2024, to encourage drivers on West Virginia roads to buckle up. This mobilization is part of the GHSP’s continual efforts to increase seat belt usage in West Virginia.



The October Click It or Ticket mobilization runs in conjunction with the Operation Crash Reduction, a regional campaign aimed at reducing crashes, injuries, and fatalities during the Columbus Day weekend (October 11-14, 2024). Historically, it is one of the deadliest holiday weekends for fatal crashes in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s (NHTSA) Region 3 program area. Region 3 includes Delaware, the District of Columbia, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia.



“We want all drivers and passengers traveling in West Virginia to be safe on the roadways and to always wear their seat belt,” said Gov. Jim Justice.

In 2022, there were a total of 264 fatalities on West Virginia’s roadways. Thirty-two percent of those fatalities were occupants who were unrestrained. Of the 171 passenger vehicle occupant fatalities, fifty percent were unrestrained. To help save lives, law enforcement officers across West Virginia will be out in full force, ticketing drivers who are caught traveling without a correctly buckled seat belt or transporting unrestrained children. This statewide seat belt campaign is aimed at enforcing seat belt use to help keep all vehicle occupants safe.

“As we continue to work to spread lifesaving seat belt messaging, we ask that every driver and passenger take responsibility when they are driving or riding in vehicles. Too many people die on our roads because they were not buckled up or not buckled up correctly,” said GHSP Division Manager, Amy Boggs.



“At the current statewide seat belt usage rate of 93 percent, unbuckled drivers or passengers have a higher likelihood of being killed if they are in a crash. The reality is: seat belts save lives. Not buckling up is not worth the risk. Click It. Don’t Risk It,” said Jack McNeely, GHSP Director.



Wearing your seat belt is required by law, but don’t just buckle up to avoid a ticket. The values of our families’ and friends’ lives in West Virginia are incalculable. The $25 violators pay if ticketed pales in comparison to the lives of the people we love most. If you are caught driving while unbuckled and you get a ticket, look at it as your wake-up call. A ticket is far less expensive than paying with your life or the lives of your family and friends.



For more information about the West Virginia Governor’s Highway Safety Program, visit highwaysafety.wv.gov or call 304-926-2509.

