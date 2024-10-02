Billy Howell, Founder, The Cajun Turkey Company, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Cover Story The DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Series-Featured Interview The DotCom Magazine Game Changers Edition The DotCom Magazine PR Issue

Billy Howell, Founder, The Cajun Turkey Company, joins other leaders interviewed for the popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show

Billy Howell is an all American success story. He and his team are what entrepreneurship is all about! An honor to have him on the show!” — Andy Jacob, CEO, DotCom Magazine

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews Billy Howell , Founder, The Cajun Turkey Company for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others.Billy Howell joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.About The Cajun Turkey CompanyThe Cajun Fried Turkey Company got its beginnings in 1994. That was the year that Billy Howell figured out that he couldn’t go about the business of cookin’ and selling his special Cajun Style Turkeys out of his garage. Before 1994 Billy cooked 600 turkeys in the garage in 2 pots. There was just no way to cook thousands of turkeys in that garage. We just had to find another way.The Cajun Turkey Company, as our name might suggest, is a simple, tell-it-like-it-is family owned business. There's an honesty attached to directness and simplicity. For us, it means getting it right by doing things right. Not cutting corners, but taking the time and care to make the most flavorful, quality Cajun friend turkey and sides that are worthy enough to shipped all across the US.The Cajun Turkey Company has been doing just that - bringing friends, families and entire communities together with delicious turkey and must-have and try foods for the past 26 years. With over 1.8 million pounds of Cajun Turkey delivered across this great nation of ours, we are proud, yet humbled by the response. It's a dream realized by our owner - Billy Howell, who started the company in his garage fueled by his passion, hard work and a hand shake to bring people together with good food - and a "turkey with an attitude" that makes new family traditions and all gatherings memorable.Billy Howell joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, Billy Howell discusses the newest offerings of The Cajun Turkey Company, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Billy Howell joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series.Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Billy Howell was amazing. The success of The Cajun Turkey Company is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have Billy Howell on the video series.Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like The Cajun Turkey Company. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like Billy Howell who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like Billy Howell”.ABOUT DOTCOM MAGAZINEDotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it covers. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included high-profile leaders, including Inc 500 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, venture backed visionaries, prolific CEO’s and Founders, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers Founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important video series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our viewers want to learn about. If something is important to our viewers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our interviews, and actively pursuing entrepreneurs making a positive difference in the world.

