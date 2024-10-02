Driving Innovation and Sustainability at the 7th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation Conference in Berlin

7th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation 15-17 Oct, 2024 - Berlin, GERMANY

BERLIN, GERMANY, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 7th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation Conference taking place on 15-17 October 2024 is set to be a pivotal event for the European starch industry. Supported by Starch Europe as the official supporting organization, this year's event will feature industry-leading sponsors Larsson Starch Technology AB, Emsland-Stärke GmbH, and Krettek Separation GmbH. The event will also host a range of exhibitors, including Premier Tech System, BHS, VetterTec, Bion, F.A. Schmidt, and Stamex Technology, all of whom will present cutting-edge solutions driving the starch industry's future.### Innovations and Sustainability: The Future of StarchThis year’s conference focuses on the innovations transforming the starch industry, with a particular emphasis on creating more sustainable and efficient value chains. Industry leaders will discuss strategies for optimizing production processes, reducing waste, and maximizing the value of by-products from starch production.The shift towards near zero-waste starch biorefineries , which produce a wide variety of bio-based ingredients, will be a key theme. These advancements are crucial to addressing growing market demands for sustainable products while maintaining profitability.### Key Topics at the ForefrontAttendees can expect in-depth discussions on:- The implications of a new European Parliament/Commission for the starch industry, highlighting regulatory changes and strategic responses.- Value chain diversification for corn ethanol biorefineries, focusing on expanding the scope of starch products.- Increasing the value of by-products to boost sustainability and open new revenue streams.- Developing value-added ingredients from agricultural side streams.- Responding to changing consumer demands around Ultra Processed Foods (UPF) , particularly in the context of starch.- Innovations in milling processes that improve yields and unlock the potential of pulse starch.- New pathways for fermentation to convert starch into high-value products, enhancing the industry's sustainability and profitability.### The Power of Plant-Based ProteinsAs the EU starch industry continues to innovate, plant-based proteins from cereal crops (such as maize, wheat, barley, and rice), peas, and starch potatoes are playing an increasingly important role. These proteins offer immense value for both food and non-food applications, enhancing the industry's competitiveness and contributing to a more sustainable future.### Fermentation: Expanding the Potential of StarchA core focus of this year's event will be fermentation—a process that transforms starch into a variety of valuable products, including biofuels, biodegradable plastics, and other bio-based chemicals. By utilizing microorganisms to convert starch into chemical compounds, fermentation technologies are unlocking new possibilities for creating high-value, sustainable products.With ongoing research and development, these technologies are expected to significantly enhance production efficiency and open new markets for starch-derived products.### Why You Should AttendThe 7th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation offers an unparalleled opportunity to learn from the leaders driving the future of the starch industry. Participants will gain valuable insights into:- How to navigate regulatory changes under the new European Parliament/Commission.- Proven strategies for by-product valorization and innovations that can enhance profitability.- Cutting-edge advancements in fermentation and starch processing technologies - The latest trends shaping consumer demands, such as the rise of Ultra Processed Foods (UPF) and how the starch industry can respond.### Be Part of the Starch Industry's Sustainable FutureBeyond presentations and discussions, the conference provides ample opportunities to connect with key stakeholders from across the starch value chain. For more information about the 7th EU Starch Value Chain & Fermentation , including the full agenda and registration details, visit https://cmtevents.com/main.aspx?ev=241018&pu=306350 . This is your opportunity to be part of the conversations shaping the future of the starch industry—don't miss it!For media inquiries or further details, contact: huiyan@cmtsp.com.sg

