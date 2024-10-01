Governor Abbott Appoints Mason To Texas Economic Development Corporation Board Of Directors

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Tom Mason to the Texas Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors for a term set to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Corporation is the private side of a public-private partnership with the Governor’s Office of Economic Development & Tourism tasked with marketing Texas, domestically and globally, as the best state for business.

Tom Mason of Dallas is an executive vice president of Energy Transfer LP. He previously was a partner of the Vinson & Elkins LLP, Brobeck, Phleger & Harrison LLP, and Andrews Kurth, LLP law firms. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a board member of Family Legacy and the Clean Air Action Corporation. Mason received a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a Juris Doctor from The University of Texas School of Law.