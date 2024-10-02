Berlin Barracks - Burglary/Multiple Charges
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24A3006312
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez
STATION:VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 9/23/24
INCIDENT LOCATION: 31 Business Center Rd, Williamstown
VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Retail Theft, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Depressants
ACCUSED: Dana Patten
AGE: 48
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
ACCUSED: Tiana Kenney
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/23/24, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a Burglary at the Dollar General in Williamstown that occurred the night prior. Subsequent investigation led to an execution of a search warrant at the accused residence where Patten and Kenney were taken into custody. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were assisted by the Tactical Services Unit. Patten and Kenney were released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/6/24 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 11/6/24 @ 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
