Berlin Barracks - Burglary/Multiple Charges

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 24A3006312

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Skylar Velasquez                          

STATION:VSP-Berlin                     

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 9/23/24

INCIDENT LOCATION: 31 Business Center Rd, Williamstown

VIOLATION: Burglary, Grand Larceny, Retail Theft, Unlawful Mischief, Possession of Depressants

 

ACCUSED: Dana Patten                                               

AGE: 48

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

ACCUSED: Tiana Kenney                                               

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/23/24, Trooper's from the Berlin Barracks were advised of a Burglary at the Dollar General in Williamstown that occurred the night prior. Subsequent investigation led to an execution of a search warrant at the accused residence where Patten and Kenney were taken into custody. Troopers from the Berlin Barracks were assisted by the Tactical Services Unit. Patten and Kenney were released with a citation to appear in Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 11/6/24 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 11/6/24 @ 0830 hours           

COURT: Orange County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

