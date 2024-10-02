[Pangyo Interview] MOAdata Leads the Innovation in AI Digital Healthcare: ‘A Personal Health Assistant’ for Everyone

MOAdata’s CEO Han Sang Jin MOAdata Healthketch Pamphlet MOAdata Petsketch Pamphlet

PANGYO, SOUTH KOREA, October 2, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Founded in 2014, MOAdata Co., Ltd. (CEO Han Sang Jin) has been experiencing steady growth by developing its AI-based ICT infrastructure anomaly detection monitoring platform. Having successfully listed on KOSDAQ through a technology exception in 2022, MOAdata is now expanding its accumulated AI technology from the ICT market into the digital healthcare sector. Under the concept of ‘Personal Health Assistant,’ it offers innovative services that detect and predict health abnormalities in people and pets through personalized healthcare programs and health-functional foods.MOAdata’s AI-based ICT infrastructure anomaly detection platform primarily serves public institutions, local governments, banks, financial companies, and platform service enterprises that operate large-scale ICT infrastructures. This platform moves away from traditional methods of managing thresholds such as CPU temperature or memory occupancy and enables prediction and proactive measures through AI-based pattern analysis. This protects the ICT infrastructure and prevents physical and human losses in semiconductors, nuclear power, climate and disaster management, banking, insurance, and securities industries.Building on its experience in the ICT infrastructure sector, MOAdata is preparing to expand into the digital healthcare and high-tech industries. One of its flagship products is the AI digital healthcare service ‘Healthketch.’ This platform analyzes national health screening and real-time biometric data to predict health abnormalities based on an individual’s biological age and provides personalized health management programs. The product was recognized for its technological prowess, winning an Innovation Award at CES 2024 and collaborating with government agencies and healthcare companies in Korea and abroad.Another key product, ‘Petsketch,’ is a pet healthcare platform that applies AI and LLM (Large Language Model). It includes pet authentication, breed analysis, vaccinations, and health consultations to offer personalized healthcare equal to human standards. Petsketch also prepares features to address social issues such as pet blood donation and public blood dogs.MOAdata is actively pursuing overseas businesses focusing on healthcare and pet care. The company is discussing collaborations with government agencies and companies in various countries, such as Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. It is particularly interested in Korea’s integrated medical data and its use in telemedicine and senior care services. The company has also signed a business agreement with KB Insurance to develop AI-based insurance services, planning cooperation in various areas such as detecting fraudulent insurance claims and creating customized insurance products.MOAdata has established a strategic and geographical advantage by establishing a base in Pangyo. The favorable conditions in Seongnam City for attracting and developing the bio healthcare industry, along with a cluster environment of AI, bio, and healthcare-related companies and easy access to skilled personnel in the metropolitan area, are playing a key role. This is also positively impacting the promotion and acquisition of overseas clients.Moving beyond AI and ICT infrastructure monitoring, MOAdata is expanding into digital healthcare and pet healthcare with ‘Personal Health Assistant’ as its goal. Based on its differentiated technology and services, it continues to lead the market. It plans to strengthen its technological capabilities through collaborations with various industries, aiming to expand its presence in the global market. By doing so, it expects to provide innovative solutions for the health of humans and pets, leading the future of the healthcare market. Pangyo Techno Valley is a global integrated R&D hub focused on IT, BT, CT, and NT, integrating Research (R), People (P), Information (I), and Trade (T). As Gyeonggi-do’s representative innovation cluster, Pangyo Techno Valley was established to secure national new growth drivers such as technological innovation, human resource development, job creation, and enhancing international business competitiveness. As of 2023, 1,666 companies employ 78,751 people, and it has positioned itself as the most innovative hub in South Korea, with sales amounting to 167.7 trillion KRW (125.5 billion USD).Furthermore, the Techno Valley Innovation Division of the Gyeonggi-do Business & Science Accelerator (GBSA) holds monthly events such as the Pangyo Evening Meet-Up, Pan-Pan Day, and the Pangyo Startup Investment Exchange “In-Best Pangyo” to maximize the value of Pangyo Techno Valley. They also support the Pangyo Overseas Promotion Program to publicize information about Pangyo’s companies, products, and services to domestic and foreign investors and the media, thereby facilitating foreign investment.

