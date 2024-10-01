U.S. Chamber of Commerce Hosts the Transitional President of Gabon Brice Oligui Nguema, Announces New U.S.-Gabon Investment Deals

Washington, D.C. – Today, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosted the Transitional President of Gabon Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema for a business roundtable and the formal signing of 6 Letters of Intent between U.S. companies and the Gabonese Ministry of Foreign Affairs that will increase bilateral investment and trade. Held at the Chamber’s historic headquarters, the event also featured the unveiling of the U.S. Chamber’s investment guide highlighting business opportunities in Gabon and reforms being undertaken by its government to attract foreign direct investment.

President Oligui Nguema expressed his dedication to “improving our cooperation on the basis of a win-win structure.” He declared, “My ambition to transform Gabon and its socio-economic climate is based on market access,” and detailed commitments to empowering women’s workforce participation, expanding technological and digital access, and developing Gabon’s oil and gas, minerals, and renewable energy industries.

The prospective new deals announced today will deepen cooperation between U.S. companies and Gabon’s government in areas including agriculture, ICT, health, energy, and water.

Kendra Gaither, President of the U.S.-Africa Business Center, said, “Gabon, beautiful and biodiverse, is a leader in sustainability, forestry, and meeting global climate goals. As our new Investment Guide details, it is also investor-friendly and brimming with opportunity—especially in the areas of agriculture, metallurgy, construction, pharmaceutical, telecommunications, and hydrocarbon. As the U.S. business community deepens its investment in Gabon, the U.S. Chamber will remain a trusted partner and engaged advocate.”

The ceremony featured remarks from U.S. and Gabonese dignitaries, including U.S. Ambassador to Gabon Vernelle Trim FitzPatrick, Cybastion CEO Dr. Thierry Wandji, Vaalco Energy CEO George Maxwell, and The Bizzell Group CEO Dr. Anton Bizzell.