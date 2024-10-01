Congratulatory Messages from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President Xi Jinping and from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Premier Li Qiang on the 75th Anniversary of the People's Republic of China

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has written to President Xi Jinping to convey his best wishes on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China on 1 October 2024. Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong has also written to Premier Li Qiang to congratulate him. The text of both letters is appended.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

1 OCTOBER 2024

Congratulatory Message from President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to President Xi Jinping

1 October 2024

His Excellency Xi Jinping

President

People’s Republic of China

Your Excellency,

On behalf of the people of the Republic of Singapore, I would like to extend my warmest congratulations on the auspicious occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

China’s development journey has been impressive. More than 800 million people have been lifted out of poverty and the country’s modernisation has been remarkable. China has made important global contributions in the areas of science, sustainability, arts, and culture.

Singapore-China relations are underpinned by strong economic links, multi-faceted cooperation, and close people-to-people ties. Our substantive partnership is exemplified by our three Government-to-Government projects in Suzhou, Tianjin, and Chongqing. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park. As we celebrate this milestone, we should chart the course for our collaboration over the next few decades. I look forward to seeing connectivity between Singapore and China enhanced further. This will pave the way for even more cooperation and mutual understanding.

In 2025, we will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. I welcome you to visit Singapore to mark this important milestone. I look forward to working together to further strengthen the friendship between our peoples, in the spirit of our “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”.

I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, stability, and prosperity. My wife and I look forward to meeting you and Madam Peng Liyuan.

Yours sincerely,

THARMAN SHANMUGARATNAM

Congratulatory Message from Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong to Premier Li Qiang

1 October 2024

His Excellency Li Qiang

Premier

People’s Republic of China

Dear Premier Li,

On behalf of the Government of the Republic of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on the happy occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

China has made great strides to become one of the largest and most significant economies in the world. During my visits over the years, I have witnessed first-hand China’s impressive progress in a range of sectors, including rural revitalisation, the digital economy, advanced manufacturing, and environmental sustainability.

Singapore and China enjoy warm and substantive relations. In line with our “All-Round High-Quality Future-Oriented Partnership”, bilateral cooperation has been mutually beneficial and forward looking. We have continued to strengthen our existing areas of cooperation, including by working on a substantive upgrade to the China-Singapore Free Trade Agreement. We have also broadened our cooperation to encompass emerging sectors like the digital and green economies. At the same time, we have taken major steps to promote greater people-to-people exchanges.

We look forward to celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Suzhou Industrial Park later this year. In 2025, we will mark the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations. These important milestones are a testament to the strong and longstanding partnership between Singapore and China.

I wish the People’s Republic of China continued peace, progress, and prosperity. I also wish you good health and every success. I look forward to meeting you again.

Yours sincerely,

LAWRENCE WONG