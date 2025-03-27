State Visit by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam to the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

President Tharman Shanmugaratnam received a ceremonial welcome at the Grand Ducal Palace hosted by Grand Duke Henri and participated in a wreath laying ceremony at the National Monument of Solidarity on 27 March 2025. President Tharman also attended a formal reception at the Luxembourg City town hall hosted by Mayor of the City of Luxembourg Ms Lydie Polfer. Grand Duke Henri and Grand Duchess Maria Teresa met President Tharman and Mrs Jane Ittogi Shanmugaratnam in the morning, and will host them to a State Banquet in the evening.

President Tharman also received calls by President of the Luxembourg Chamber of Deputies Claude Wiseler and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Xavier Bettel. During these meetings, both sides welcomed the commemoration of the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations this year, and underlined the strong state of bilateral economic cooperation. They discussed the potential for greater cooperation in traditional areas like trade and finance, and in emerging sectors like digitalisation and space technology. They also exchanged views on global and regional developments and the role of small states. President Tharman will visit the Contemporary Art Museum of Luxembourg later in the day.

On 28 March, President Tharman will meet Prime Minister Luc Frieden. He will also participate in a dialogue with Grand Duke Henri, Finance Minister Gilles Roth, and financial sector leaders in Luxembourg. In addition, President Tharman will visit the Grand-Ducal Fire and Rescue Corps of Luxembourg (CGDIS) and Société Européenne des Satellites (SES), the European Satellite Operator.

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

27 MARCH 2025