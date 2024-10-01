'Happy Cowboy' Niko Moon To Play Saturday Night, June 28th at Lakes Jam 2025 Presented by Grand Casino Mille Lacs

Niko Moon Playing Saturday, June 28, 2025 at Lakes Jam

BRAINERD, MN, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising star Niko Moon will be performing on the Busch Light Main Stage at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 28th, 2025.

Niko started out as a song-writer, co-writing hits for a number of artists including the Zac Brown Band. "Loving You Easy," "Homegrown," and "Beautiful Drug," all hit No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. He’s written a total of eight #1 songs and major label cuts for artists such as Morgan Wallen, Dierks Bently, Rascal Flatts and more.

He signed with RCA Nashville in 2019 and released his debut single, “Good Time” in 2020, earning platinum status. It became a multi-week chart-topper on Billboard's Country Airplay chart. He was named a CMT “Listen Up Artist for 2021.

Known as “the Happy Cowboy,” Niko brings his signature, feel-good, optimistic vibe to his newest album “These are the Days” with elements of country, pop, reggae and even R&B.

About Lakes Jam

Lakes Jam was named the Midwest Country Music Organization’s 2024 Music Event/Festival of the Year. This three-day, four-night country and rock music festival has become an annual highlight of the summer entertainment scene in the Midwest. It will be held Wednesday, June 25th through Saturday, June 28th, 2025 at Brainerd International Raceway in Minnesota.

Additional artists will continue to be announced throughout the fall. Visit the Lakes Jam lineup for updated information.

Lakes Jam is an annual outdoor music festival founded in 2013 to bring rock and country music fans together for a weekend of music, camping, and outdoor experiences. It has featured hit artists such as HARDY, Dustin Lynch, Jon Pardi, Big & Rich, Skillet, Styx, Ratt, Loverboy and many more. The 2025 lineup includes Riley Green headlining on Friday night and Gary Allan headlining Saturday night with Corey Kent and more artists to be announced.

Tickets for Lakes Jam 2025 are available for purchase on the Lakes Jam website.

