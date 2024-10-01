Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 400,921 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Justice says West Virginia National Guard mission to North Carolina put on hold

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice received an update late today that the West Virginia National Guard’s scheduled mission to support disaster response and recovery efforts in North Carolina due to Hurricane Helene has been placed on hold.

“Shortly after I announced the mission during my briefing this afternoon, we were notified that the North Carolina National Guard has put their request on hold as they continue to asses their response needs. We've assured them that we’re on standby to provide support at a moment's notice and in any capacity. The West Virginia National Guard is made up of some of the bravest men and women on the planet, and I know they’re ready to step in whenever and wherever help is needed the most. With that being said, their mission to South Carolina remains a go, and they’re prepared to assist.”

The team heading to South Carolina will depart on Friday, October 4, 2024.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Gov. Justice says West Virginia National Guard mission to North Carolina put on hold

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more