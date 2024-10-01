Gov. Justice says West Virginia National Guard mission to North Carolina put on hold

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice received an update late today that the West Virginia National Guard’s scheduled mission to support disaster response and recovery efforts in North Carolina due to Hurricane Helene has been placed on hold. “Shortly after I announced the mission during my briefing this afternoon, we were notified that the North Carolina National Guard has put their request on hold as they continue to asses their response needs. We've assured them that we’re on standby to provide support at a moment's notice and in any capacity. The West Virginia National Guard is made up of some of the bravest men and women on the planet, and I know they’re ready to step in whenever and wherever help is needed the most. With that being said, their mission to South Carolina remains a go, and they’re prepared to assist.” The team heading to South Carolina will depart on Friday, October 4, 2024.

