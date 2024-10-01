Gov. Justice declares a State of Emergency in Mercer County due to damage from Hurricane Helene

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice today declared a State of Emergency for Mercer County following significant damage caused by the remnants of Hurricane Helene. The powerful storm left widespread destruction in its wake, impacting homes, businesses, and other infrastructure. This declaration allows the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to implement the Emergency Operations Plan, allowing swift mobilization of personnel, resources, and essential emergency services. “We’re still learning about reports of serious damage throughout Mercer County, and the estimates are adding up quickly. I’m told there’s a sizable portion of the county still without power, and there were so many downed trees that it’s been difficult to get the full scope of what’s happened. This State of Emergency will allow us to speed up the response on the ground and potentially receive federal assistance as we push forward with recovery efforts,” Gov. Justice said. “This storm is one that we’ll remember in Appalachia for a long, long time. We’ve seen some really troubling images from our neighboring states, but there’s no question that Helene has left its mark here at home, as well. We’ll continue to pull the rope together and take care of each other, because that’s what we do in West Virginia.” Hurricane Helene, a Category 4 major hurricane at the time of landfall in the Big Bend region of Florida, dumped copious amounts of rainfall on communities across the southeastern United States, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and West Virginia. This proclamation will be available tomorrow morning on the Governor’s website. The State of Emergency will remain in effect for 30 days unless terminated by subsequent Proclamation.

