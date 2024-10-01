Submit Release
Gov. Justice appoints Debra Steed as judge for the Third Family Court Circuit serving Wood County

CHARLESTON, WV — Gov. Jim Justice announced today that he has appointed Debra Steed as judge for the Third Family Court Circuit serving Wood County. 

Steed holds an Associate of Applied Business in Paralegal Assisting from Muskingum Area Technical College, a Bachelor of Criminal Justice from Ohio University, and a Juris Doctor from Capital University. 

Throughout her career, she has been the solo practitioner at Debra L. Steed, PLLC, and has extensive experience in real estate law, criminal law, abuse and neglect proceedings, and family law. Since 2015, she has served as the Municipal Court Judge for the City of Parkersburg, overseeing traffic and building code violations.

