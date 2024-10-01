Mystery Zag from Spring 2024: Maureen ‘Mo’ Sheridan

Director, Counseling Center

Maureen Sheridan (’68, ’71 M.A.) was a Gonzaga icon. A counselor by trade, she was helping students cope with their anxieties long before higher education put the emphasis on student mental health that we see today. She operated best behind the scenes, was an avid Gonzaga sports fan, loved theater and music performances, and served on committees including accreditation, gender and minorities, Gonzaga In Florence and Jesuit mission. She advised the Spurs (now Setons) and Knights, and was always out and about on campus, being present with students. She hailed from a family of Zags, starting with her dad in 1936.

Reader Responses

Mo and I spent our junior years in Florence 1966-67, the year of the famous flood, where we were nicknamed “Mud Angels.” After we graduated, she, Kitty Seifert, Annie Roberts and I spent the summer in Lake Tahoe in an Airstream trailer, working as change girls for slot machines in Harrah's Club Casino! Mo went on to earn her Ph.D. at Indiana. Whenever I’m in Spokane we get together and it’s as if we were never apart. That’s a true friend.

- Meredith Olson (’68) College Station, Texas

I first met Dr. Sheridan, aka “Mo,” as freshmen and neighbors living in St. Catherine-Monica dorm. I recall her parents coming up for visits and would take us to the Davenport for dinner. What a treat! When my two daughters went to GU, she was a great help to them. It was nice knowing that such a caring and compassionate person (and friend) was there when they needed her. She was a true Zag and GU was lucky to have had her there for so many years.

- Nancy Dunne (’68) Sutter Creek, Calif.

That is Maureen “Mo” Sheridan. Over the years I've met her whole family. There is a lot of Zag blood in their veins.

- Patrick Burgess (’69) Edmond, Okla.

She was the director of counseling for many years and was my mentor when I was a graduate assistant in the counseling center, 1980-81. Maureen was passionate about helping others. She was an inspiration and an excellent mentor/adviser and colleague. I am a better therapist because of her guidance and inspiration.

- Jolene (Mudd) Boyle (’77) Seattle

Mo. One of the best.

- Christopher Bulger (’66) Bozeman, Montana

She was genuinely kind and caring. She introduced me to the Myers Briggs test when I was discerning what to do after graduation. She provided training and education about suicide prevention to the residence hall staff when I was an RA – it was very eye-opening and empowering. I know she helped many, many students.

- MaryPat Cheng Bellevue, Wash.

Maureen is an amazing woman who helped many students at GU, myself included. Highest praises for her.

- Anna Grisley Sharp (’78) Holladay, Utah

Maureen Sheridan. Should have talked with her and her colleagues more as a 19-year-old. Hopefully the stigma of mental health counseling is not as strong as it was in 1992.

- Mike DeBellis (’95) Larkspur, Calif.