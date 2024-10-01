Illinois Announces 2024 LIHEAP Application for Utility Bill Assistance

ILLINOIS, October 1 - The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) is available for income qualified households beginning October 1, 2024





CHICAGO - Today, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) released information about this year's Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) to support income eligible households with utility costs. LIHEAP will begin accepting applications on October 1, 2024, through August 15, 2025, or until funds are exhausted.

"Every Illinoisan deserves to be able to keep the lights on and stay warm as we head into winter," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Thanks to $226 million from our Help Illinois Families Program, thousands of households will be eligible for LIHEAP assistance to manage utility costs. As always, equity remains at the core of our efforts and we're prioritizing vulnerable residents to ensure they receive the support they need. I highly encourage all eligible families to apply."

The energy bill assistance program offered through Help Illinois Families will provide $226 million to eligible families to assist with natural gas, propane, electricity bills and furnace assistance.





"LIHEAP is an essential program for families across Illinois," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "This priority application system will ensure families with the most critical need have the resources and information necessary to secure reliable access to energy utilities."





helpillinoisfamilies.com or by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found here). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages. Beginning October 1, 2024, eligible families can apply by visitingor by visiting their local agency (a list of partners throughout the state can be found). Families can also call 1-833-711-0374 for assistance in 30 languages.

The priority application system will ensure families most in need are able to apply first. The first group eligible to apply is expected to represent more than half of households that apply for the program. The program will begin taking applications on October 1, 2024, for (i) older adults (60 years +), (ii) individuals with a disability, (iii) families with children five years old or younger and (iv) households that are disconnected from their utilities, have a disconnection notice or have less than 25% in their propane tank. All other income eligible households can start applying November 1, 2024.

LIHEAP provides one-time payments directly to energy service providers on behalf of recipients. While the amount of support varies based on the needs of individual families, last year over 333,000 households received LIHEAP, with an average of over $724 per household.

All families who meet the qualifications and provide proper documentation will receive support until funding is exhausted. Families who earn up to two times the federal poverty level are eligible to receive support through LIHEAP. A chart with eligible income thresholds can be found on the webpage and below:

FAMILY SIZE (HOUSEHOLD) 30-DAY GROSS INCOME 1 $2,510 2 $3,407 3 $4,303 4 $5,200 5 $6,097 6 $6,993

Additional Program Information:

The State of Illinois offers various programs to support eligible low-income families with utility assistance. These programs are open to ALL income eligible Illinois families who meet the criteria, including qualified non-citizen families. Programs for eligible families include:

One-Time Direct Vendor Payment: All LIHEAP recipients receive a one-time payment.

Crisis/Reconnection Assistance: Funding is available for families in heating-related emergency situations.

Furnace Assistance: Based on funding availability, Furnace Assistance may be provided to homeowners who do not have an operating furnace for their residence.

Home Weatherization Program: The Illinois Home Weatherization Assistance Program (IHWAP) helps low-income residents and households conserve fuel and reduce energy costs by making their homes and apartments more energy efficient.

Last year's LIHEAP funding, which was available from October 2023 through August 2024, provided assistance to 333,738 households.