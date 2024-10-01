Governor Pritzker Announces Launch of $5 Million Manufacturing Marketing Campaign

ILLINOIS, October 1 - Groundbreaking "Make It In Illinois" Campaign Will Boost Manufacturing Talent Pipeline





CHICAGO - Today, Governor JB Pritzker joined the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), local leaders and workforce partners at Richard J. Daley College to celebrate the launch of "Make It In Illinois," the State of Illinois' first manufacturing marketing campaign. This $5 million campaign aims to revitalize Illinois' manufacturing sector by attracting new talent and changing perceptions about careers in manufacturing.





"Over the past five years, with shoulder to the wheel, Illinois manufacturing has been undergoing a period of growth and transformation that is powering a notable economic turnaround. We're rebuilding and reclaiming our status as a manufacturing powerhouse," said Governor JB Pritzker. "With the launch of the Make It in Illinois marketing campaign, we are letting people know the doors of opportunity are open for thousands of Illinois workers and the state of Illinois is open for business."





"By investing in the next generation of skilled workers, we are ensuring that Illinois remains a leader in innovation and growth," said Lt. Governor Juliana Stratton. "The ‘Make It In Illinois' campaign will inspire more people to pursue fulfilling careers that contribute to the success of our state."





The "Make It In Illinois" campaign seeks to showcase the modern face of manufacturing in Illinois, highlighting the industry's technological advancements, career growth opportunities, and vital role in the state's economy. By giving the public an insider's perspective on manufacturing, the initiative aims to appeal to a new generation of workers, including recent graduates, career changers, and those seeking meaningful employment.





"Manufacturers have a storied history in Illinois, and through the Make It In Illinois campaign, we're working to grow our world-class manufacturing industry and workforce," said DCEO Director Kristin Richards. "From watching success stories online, to visiting a one-stop-shop for resources on the campaign website, and even driving past billboards in neighboring states, this campaign will meet people where they are and encourage them to make their future right here in Illinois."





Building upon the state's strong manufacturing industry and storied history, the key campaign objectives include:





• Increase applications for jobs at Illinois manufacturers

• Boost enrollment in manufacturing-aligned training programs and apprenticeships

• Promote manufacturing as a pathway to personal and professional growth





"This innovative jobs campaign marks a pivotal moment for Illinois manufacturing," said David Boulay, Ph.D. President of the Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center. "By bridging the gap between skilled workers and industry needs, we are not only filling open job opportunities today but inspiring future careers in a sector vital to our economy. Illinois has always been a great state for manufacturing, and this initiative will further solidify our leadership in the industry."





"Manufacturers are creative, innovative and adaptable - traits we must all embrace to grow a strong manufacturing workforce of the future," said Sarah Hartwick, Vice President of Education & Workforce Policy at the Illinois Manufacturers' Association. "With tens of thousands of available manufacturing jobs in Illinois, this campaign is a unique way to reach people where they are. Manufacturers are eager to train employees and help them learn new skills needed to succeed in the industry. No matter your background, there's a manufacturing job that's right for you."





Utilizing a multi-channel approach, this campaign will reach its audience by video, social media, outdoor advertising, and partnerships with educational institutions, including Richard J. Daley College. It will target prospective employees, students, career changers, and key influencers such as family members and educators.





"As City Colleges' Center of Excellence in Advanced Manufacturing, Daley College is honored to be chosen as a key partner to the Make It Illinois Campaign," said Richard J. Daley College President Janine Janosky. "Our outstanding faculty and state of the art facility prepares students for modern manufacturing roles. We can't wait to introduce more students to this field and to employers to further accelerate Illinois' manufacturing economy. Through this campaign, Daley College will work with its network of community partners and manufacturing employers in Chicagoland to recruit job seekers, future apprentices, and students to our manufacturing education and training programs."





"The Illinois Innovation Network is proud to support the State's Make It In Illinois campaign," said Jay Walsh, University of Illinois Vice President for Economic Development and Innovation, whose office oversees the IIN. "Manufacturing is a sector in which IIN has a strategic focus and Make It In Illinois will help grow the sector across the state."





This campaign, funded in the Governor's FY24 budget, was created by Arthur Agency with its partners, GuerrillaFilm, Flowers Communications Group and Pixo. All work was done in coordination with DCEO and the University of Illinois Office of Innovation, along with guidance from partners representing the Illinois Manufacturers' Association, Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center, Intersect Illinois, Revolution Workshop, mHUB, MxD, Illinois School Counselor Association, and more.





"The Make It In Illinois campaign is targeting individuals in every corner of the state - and even across state lines - with a goal of growing our top tier manufacturing workforce," said Senator Willie Preston (D - Chicago). "Through these efforts, the State is providing essential resources and opportunities that will bolster economic development throughout Illinois."



