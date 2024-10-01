Governor Abbott Announces Over $8.2 Million In Grants To Central Texas Veteran Service Organizations

TEXAS, October 1 - October 1, 2024 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced 37 Fund for Veterans’ Assistance (FVA) grants totaling more than $8.2 million were awarded to 31 organizations in Central Texas as part of the Texas Veterans Commission’s (TVC) Grants Across Texas presentations. Presented by TVC today, the funding will provide services to over 7,600 veterans and their families across 30 counties.

"Our brave veterans and their families selflessly sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy every day, and they deserve nothing less than our continued gratitude and support,” said Governor Abbott. “Central Texas is home to thousands of veterans, and with over $8 million in grant funding, we will provide them with critical services, including service dogs, clinical counseling, and legal support, to ensure they lead successful lives in our state. Texas will always honor and support our courageous veterans and their families.”

“The spirit of serving is evident here in the Heart of Texas as we award millions of dollars to organizations that provide direct services to veterans across Central Texas,” said TVC Vice Chair and Army veteran Mary Lopez Dale. “The breadth and depth of these awards is impressive with grants given to our new service dog program, Veteran Treatment Courts, homeless support, and many more necessary services.”

Today, Vice Chair Dale presented the grants at Bullock Texas State History Museum in Austin. This is the ninth stop of Grants Across Texas. The grant presentations will continue through the second week of October with a total of 10 stops.

The FVA grant recipients and their services include:

Austin Bar Foundation: a $130,000 grant for pro bono legal services

a $115,000 grant for home modifications Austin-Travis County Mental Health and Mental Retardation Center Integral Care: a $260,000 grant for homeless veteran support a $340,000 grant for clinical counseling

Brazos County: a $5,000 grant for employment support a $5,000 grant for clinical counseling

Bring Everyone in the Zone: a $200,000 grant for financial assistance

a $75,000 grant for transportation programs and services Caritas of Austin: a $125,000 grant for financial assistance a $65,000 grant for peer support services

Caritas of Waco: a $200,000 grant for financial assistance

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Communities in Schools of Greater Central Texas: a $300,000 grant for support services

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance Hays County: a $250,000 grant for financial assistance a $350,000 grant for veterans treatment court program

Heart of Texas Behavioral Health Network: a $250,000 grant for clinical counseling

a $300,000 grant for financial assistance The Salvation Army-Waco: a $250,000 grant for financial assistance a $160,000 grant for home modifications

Transition Skills Training, Inc.: a $50,000 grant for veteran small business support

a $500,000 grant for financial assistance Williamson County: a $210,000 grant for financial assistance a $210,000 grant for veterans treatment court program



In May, the Governor announced 181 grants totaling over $44 million to 161 organizations across Texas. It is projected to provide direct services to nearly 41,000 veterans, their dependents, and surviving spouses.

Since 2009 through the current 2024-2025 grant cycle, more than $313 million in grant funding has been awarded through 1,400 FVA grants.

The grants support a wide range of services from emergency financial assistance to transportation, legal services to family support services, and home modification to rental and mortgage assistance. The TVC awards grants in five categories: General Assistance, Housing for Texas Heroes, Veterans Mental Health Grants, Veterans Treatment Courts, and Veteran County Service Officers.

Funding for these grants is generated primarily by the Texas Lottery Commission’s games designated for veteran support. Other sources of funding for the grants come from individual donation options on drivers’ licenses, licenses to carry a handgun, outdoor recreation licenses for hunting and fishing, and vehicle registrations.

Texas veterans in need of assistance can find the organizations providing help in their area and how to contact them at tvc.texas.gov/fund.

Organizations eligible for TVC grants are encouraged to apply before November 12, 2024, at tvc.texas.gov/grants/grantseekers/.