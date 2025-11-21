Governor Abbott Appoints Steen To Texas Historical Commission

TEXAS, November 21 - November 21, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed James H.C. “Jamey” Steen to the Texas Historical Commission for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The Commission provides leadership and coordinates services to support projects commissioned by county historical commissions, historical societies, agencies, and institutions interested in the preservation of archeological and historical heritage. The Commission also acts as a clearinghouse and historical information center.

James H.C. “Jamey” Steen of Houston is a partner in Buckhorn Resources, L.P. He maintains life memberships with the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, Mensa, Texas Southwest Cattle Raisers Association, and the Texas Land & Mineral Owners Association. He is an Eagle Scout, a member of the Sons of the Republic of Texas - William Barret Travis Chapter No. 7 and a trustee of the San Jacinto Museum and Battlefield Association. Steen received a Bachelor of Arts in Foreign Affairs from the University of Virginia.